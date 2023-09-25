Anti-Lock Braking System Market Expected to Touch $80.65 Billion by 2026, Driven by 9.6% CAGR Growth From 2019 to 2026

Anti-lock Braking System Industry Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global anti-lock braking system market generated $37.69 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $80.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Rise in demand for safety features, technological advancements, and increase in government mandates for vehicle safety drive the growth of the global anti-lock braking system market. However, high cost of maintenance and installation hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries and development of advanced braking systems create new opportunities in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1609

𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held more than three-fifths of the total market share of the global anti-lock braking system industry in 2018, and will maintain its highest contribution by 2026. This is due to strict regulations by the government for anti-lock braking systems and technological advancements in safety features. Contrarily, the two-wheeler segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the government mandates for adopting anti-lock braking systems and surge in demand for safety features in two-wheelers.

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭 (𝐄𝐂𝐔) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

Based on subsystem, the electronic control unit (ECU) segment accounted for the highest share in the global anti-lock braking system market in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to its role as the brain of the anti-lock braking system and ability to control various systems in the vehicle. However, the sensors segment would grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its real-time monitoring of speed of vehicle along with identification of the acceleration and deceleration of wheels and transmission of this data to the electronic control unit (ECU).

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share, contributing for more than two-fifths of the global abs market in 2018, and will maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to stringent government regulations for safety features and rise in awareness regarding active safety systems. North America garnered the second position in terms of revenue in 2018. On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to significant rise in rate of road accidents and adoption of European standards by countries in the region.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-lock-braking-system-ABS-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The covid-19 outbreak has immensely affected the industry, as most of the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have kept the production of brake systems on hold.

The supply chain management has been disrupted resulting in shortage of raw materials. The demand from automotive industry has decreased significantly during lockdowns.

However, the manufacturers have started reprocessing their activities as government bodies in several regions have eased off the regulations.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Advics Co., Ltd.

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO

ZF TRW

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1609

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/02/08/2171512/0/en/Brake-System-Market-to-Hit-61-20-Billion-by-2027-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/12/15/2574187/0/en/Automotive-Brake-Pad-Market-to-Generate-6-5-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-brake-system-market-to-reach-6-59-bn-globally-by-2026-at-4-4-cagr-allied-market-research-300990201.html