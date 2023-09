Anti-Lock Braking System Market Expected to Touch $80.65 Billion by 2026, Driven by 9.6% CAGR Growth From 2019 to 2026

Anti-lock Braking System Industry Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global anti-lock braking system market generated $37.69 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $80.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

Rise in demand for safety features, technological advancements, and increase in government mandates for vehicle safety drive the growth of the global anti-lock braking system market. However, high cost of maintenance and installation hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries and development of advanced braking systems create new opportunities in the market.

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ซ ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held more than three-fifths of the total market share of the global anti-lock braking system industry in 2018, and will maintain its highest contribution by 2026. This is due to strict regulations by the government for anti-lock braking systems and technological advancements in safety features. Contrarily, the two-wheeler segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the government mandates for adopting anti-lock braking systems and surge in demand for safety features in two-wheelers.

๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ (๐„๐‚๐”) ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”

Based on subsystem, the electronic control unit (ECU) segment accounted for the highest share in the global anti-lock braking system market in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to its role as the brain of the anti-lock braking system and ability to control various systems in the vehicle. However, the sensors segment would grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its real-time monitoring of speed of vehicle along with identification of the acceleration and deceleration of wheels and transmission of this data to the electronic control unit (ECU).

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”, ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share, contributing for more than two-fifths of the global abs market in 2018, and will maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to stringent government regulations for safety features and rise in awareness regarding active safety systems. North America garnered the second position in terms of revenue in 2018. On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to significant rise in rate of road accidents and adoption of European standards by countries in the region.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ-

The covid-19 outbreak has immensely affected the industry, as most of the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have kept the production of brake systems on hold.

The supply chain management has been disrupted resulting in shortage of raw materials. The demand from automotive industry has decreased significantly during lockdowns.

However, the manufacturers have started reprocessing their activities as government bodies in several regions have eased off the regulations.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Advics Co., Ltd.

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO

ZF TRW

