Smart Retail Device Market Size is Projected to Reach $74.68 Billion by 2027 | Registering a CAGR of 17.2%.

Smart Retail Devices Market

Smart Retail Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027

The global smart retail devices market size is expected to witness considerable growth due to the rise in adoption of automation in retail industry and emergence of AI and IoT across the world.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Smart Retail Devices Market By Technology (Digital Signage, Smart Labels, Smart Payments, Smart Carts, Electronic Shelf Labels, and Others), and Application (Smart Transportation, Predictive Equipment Maintenance, Inventory Management, Smart Fitting Room, Foot Traffic Monitoring, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027.

The global smart retail devices market size was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The smart retail devices market holds a substantial scope for growth in the global market. Currently, it is in its growing stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to witness significant growth within the next few years. High maintenance cost associated with smart retail devices is a major limitation for the market growth. However, recent innovations, which implant high efficiency and innovative features in smart devices, have enabled the technology to reach a wider audience base. Numerous players are entering the market with innovative products. Emerging development in IoT and growth of autonomous products are expected to drive the smart retail devices market growth in the future.

According to smart retail devices market trends, smart mirrors used within smart fitting rooms suggests other items based on what you’re trying on from data of what others have bought using an RFID label-scanning system. Smart mirrors have also been put into use by brands such as Burberry with an augmented reality element, allowing the shopper to virtually dress themselves without having to physically put on a thing. Incorporation of such smart technologies create lucrative opportunities in the market.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the smart retail device market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The smart retail device industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global smart retail device market include,

IBM

Intel

Cisco

NXP semiconductors

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Texas Instrument

Softbank Robotics

PAX global technology

Top Impacting Factors:

Factors affecting the growth of the global smart retail devices market size include increase in use of robotics and automation in retail industry, rise in adoption of big data analytics & IoT in retail industry and surge in purchasing power of consumers and economic growth. However, increased maintenance costs of advanced high-end computing systems and high risks of customer data thefts have a significant negative impact on the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements with real-time data analysis and increase in number of smart stores are expected to offer lucrative smart retail devices market opportunity globally.

Increased Maintenance Cost:

Smart retail devices enable fast, reliable & precise control, effective production, and increased delivery reliability. However, it incurs high investment in maintenance, which is essential to help the technology enter new markets. The system enables flexibility to inspect multiple products on the same smart camera, which is often difficult.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international smart retail device market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

