Roadshow promotes Việt Nam – Australia trade, education cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) recently organised a roadshow in the central province of Khánh Hòa to unlock cooperation opportunities between Việt Nam and Australia in the fields of education and trade.

The roadshow was part of the activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Australia diplomatic relations.

The event attracted over 100 representatives from Australian universities, education establishments, food enterprises, as well as local branches, sectors, restaurants, hotels, retailers, importers, universities, and colleges. The aim of the roadshow was to boost Việt Nam-Australia trade by exploring new cooperation opportunities in education and agrifood.

Rebecca Ball, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner of Australia, said that the event is expected to serve as a booster for the Vietnam – Australia trade through new cooperation opportunities in education and agrifood.

Similar roadshows were previously held in Hà Nội, Huế, and Đà Nẵng in March, which saw the participation of more than 400 businesses, associations, and education establishments, and yielded positive outcomes. Austrade has high expectations that the September roadshow will have a noticeable impact on bilateral trade, said Ball.

During the roadshow, Australian institutions showcased their expertise and excellence in education and training, as well as student support programs from different states and regions. In the agrifood session, Vietnamese and Australian businesses explored trade opportunities and sought partnerships. High-quality Australian food products such as milk, seafood, meat, and wine were showcased.

Việt Nam and Australia have maintained a strong and enduring partnership in agriculture and education for many years. Both countries are strengthening their ties in agricultural investment, education partnerships, education technology, and research.

Australia is Việt Nam's seventh largest trading partner, and Việt Nam is Australia's tenth largest trading partner. The bilateral trade in agriculture, fisheries, and forestry products exceeded AUD 6 billion (US$4 billion) for the first time last year.

In the education sector, Việt Nam is the fifth largest source market of international students for Australia, with 27,000 student enrolments and over 8,000 Vietnamese students pursuing Australian qualifications in Việt Nam.

There are 300 training programmes, including articulation and joint-training programs, between Australian and Vietnamese institutions. Furthermore, more than 80,000 Vietnamese alumni who graduated from Australian education institutions are currently working in Việt Nam. — VNS