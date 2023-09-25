On This Page

Date: October 30, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM ET Location: Event Location

Conference Center

White Oak Campus: The Great RoomConference Center 10903 New Hampshire Ave

Building 31, Room 1503

Silver Spring, MD 20993

United States



Summary



This public workshop will be hosted by the Office of Nonprescription Drugs (ONPD) and the University of Maryland Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation (M-CERSI). The purpose of this workshop is to bring together stakeholders from FDA, academia, and industry to define characteristics of drug products that are considered “candy-like.”

Alternatives to conventional solid oral tablets are becoming more prevalent in the nonprescription drug space as manufacturers seek to make drugs more palatable for consumers. However, many of these products are easily confused with candy and non-drug products, resulting in misuse and inadvertent overdose, particularly among young children. Currently, no clear definition of a candy-like drug product exists, and little research is available on consumer understanding of these products. Therefore, this workshop aims to discuss any available research in this space and aid in the development of approaches for outlining appropriate dosage forms and patient-focused outreach to better understand how candy-like characteristics are viewed by consumers.

The workshop will include presentations and panel discussions on various topics related to solid oral “candy-like” dosage forms, including the following:

formulation considerations for developing palatable drug products,

implications of candy-like characteristics on medication adherence in pediatric and geriatric populations,

assessment of accidental pediatric exposure to candy-like medications, and strategies to prevent medication overdose of candy-like medications.

Goals and Objectives

In anticipation of potential OTC monograph drug dosage form innovation, FDA is seeking ways to further define features of nonprescription drug products that could be considered “candy-like.”

Meeting Agenda

Registration

Please register online at Eventbrite.

Topics for Discussion

Formulation considerations for developing palatable drug products.

Characteristics of confectionary products.

Real world evidence of candy-like dosage forms in pediatric and elderly populations.

Adverse events related to ingestions with “candy-like” medications.

Strategies to prevent medication overdose.

