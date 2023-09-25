Contrast Media Injectors Market Projected to Reach US$ 3.0 billion by 2033, rising at a 6.6% CAGR | Future Market Insights

The United States dominates the contrast media injectors market owing to favorable reimbursement policies and a higher percentage of the aging population in the country.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global contrast media injectors market is expected to thrive at a 6.6% CAGR, reaching US$ 1.6 billion by 2023, and is anticipated to reach US$ 3.0 billion by 2033.



The contrast media injectors market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced medical imaging techniques and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Contrast media injectors, also known as contrast delivery systems or contrast agents, play a crucial role in enhancing the visibility of internal body structures during diagnostic imaging procedures.

These injectors aid in obtaining clearer and more accurate images, enabling healthcare professionals to make better-informed decisions about patient diagnosis and treatment.

The growing aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and neurological conditions, have led to a surge in the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures.

Contrast media injectors play a pivotal role in various imaging modalities like computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and angiography, facilitating early and accurate disease detection.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

At present, there are several media injectors available in the market that can efficiently be connected to the hospital’s IT system. The IT system is able to directly access data from the hospital information systems (HIS) or electronic medical record (EMR) systems to adjust the dose, thus reducing human error.

Contrast media is expected to help in improving the diagnostic value for getting imaging clearance. It helps distinguish selected areas of the body from surrounding tissues. Therefore, healthcare professionals make it compulsory to undergo radiological testing with contrast media to come on any closing statement for a particular disease.

The majority of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers conduct radiological procedures utilizing contrast media for patients with chronic diseases, accidents, and autoimmune diseases. All these patients mostly prefer to go to hospitals for testing in order to get a proper diagnosis of the disease.



Regional Analysis

The United States is anticipated to dominate the global contrast media injectors market by accounting for around 89.5% of the North American market in 2022.

The growth of the United States market is attributed to favorable reimbursement policies, an increased aging population, a rise in the regulatory approval of an increasing number of contrasts agents, and increasing government funding. The healthcare business in the country is one of the well-known markets, in terms of product accessibility and innovations.

Germany is another market exhibiting lucrative growth over the assessment period by accounting for around 25.8% of the Western Europe contrast media injectors market in 2022, as a result of its well-established healthcare infrastructure.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the contrast media injectors market are competitive by nature, with the presence of a handful of players. These players are involved in several strategic alliances.

The contrast media injector’s market players are testing out every possible mode of organic and inorganic growth in order to sustain themselves within the market. The product launch and acquisition accelerate the manufacturer’s strategy to capitalize on the market share and capture a significant share of the market.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2016 to 2022 Historical Data Available for 2023 to 2033 Market Analysis USD Billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Countries Covered The USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, Greater China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, End User, and Region Key Companies Profiled Mallinckrodt (Guerbet SA)

GE Healthcare

Bayer AG

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Bracco Imaging S.p.A

Medtron

NemotoKyorindo Co. Ltd

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd

Sino Medical-device Technology Co., Ltd

Apollo RT Co., Ltd Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Contrast Media Injectors Market by Category:

By Product Type:

CT Injectors

MRI Injectors

Cardio Injectors



By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostics Centers

Others

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

