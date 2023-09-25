US Nuclear: Introduction of Revolutionary Desalination and RAD Waste Water Treatment Techniques

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE) and Arbok-Nuclear (an NTAC company), have recently formed a highly beneficial Strategic Alliance for the purpose of bringing to market amazing improvements to desalination plants and rad-wastewater treatment. This strategic alliance makes US Nuclear a substantially more important nuclear power plant vendor and enables them to sell more radiation detectors. This is an especially good fit with USN’s unique and unchallenged line of radiation water monitors NEXGEN-SSS and NEXGEN-SEA. USN is the leader in this market because of the difficulty of the task along with their top engineering fabrication staff.

20% of the world’s population do not have adequate access to safe drinking water. We all know that access to safe drinking water is a huge problem in undeveloped areas with poor sanitation and also rich desert areas and big cities as well. Desalination projects are often paired with nuclear power plants and can be symbiotic. The power plant provides the needed electricity and the waste heat facilitates the desalination process, while the desalination plant provides fresh, clean cooling water. Arbok Nuclear has developed patented technology to remove dangerous radioisotopes from NPP cooling and process water, waste water, and other water sources, in addition to providing desalination technology which is 30% less costly and has double the output than traditional technologies. Arbok’s desalination plant produces pure drinking quality water useful to the NPPs for cooling, and does so at a fraction of the price using as much as 10 times less energy than reverse osmosis. With reverse osmosis, 50% or more of the water taken from the sea, is transformed into a toxic brine, but Arbok has no waste and 100% of the water is desalinated while the salt and other contaminants are collected as a dry powder which can be easily disposed of. Notably, Arbok’s purification method is the only one available that can remove ALL radioisotopes, even including tritium, which has been a large issue with the Fukushima releases. Arbok’s radioisotope removal and desalination technology has been tested at multiple NPPs and research institutes and was determined to fully meet the requirements for use.

USN’s radiation water monitors are already popular at desalination plants for measuring input and output water, as well as detecting cooling water leaks from local NPPs. Through this strategic alliance, USN will ramp up sales revenue by gaining additional exposure to the nuclear power plant market globally and by providing their radiation detectors as part of a turnkey package with Arbok Nuclear’s radiation removal and desalination technologies.

