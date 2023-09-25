AVITA Medical Receives Best Product Award at the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, is pleased to announce that the RECELL® System won Best Product for the second year in a row at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST). In its 82nd year, the annual meeting attracts over 700 physicians and scientists focused on the investigation and treatment of various forms of trauma and the application of surgical critical care.



Dr. Carmen Flores, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, presented “RECELL® Spray-On™ Skin Cells: A New Option for Treating Full-Thickness Defects” in a Product Theater symposium on the first day of the conference, with the room filled to capacity.

In addition to the well-attended Product Theater and Best Product award, the results of AVITA Medical’s pivotal trial for full-thickness skin defects were presented by Dr. Sharon Henry, Professor of Surgery and Director, Division of Wound Healing and Metabolism at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at University of Maryland Medical Center. Results of the pivotal trial were recently accepted for publication in AAST’s Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. To view the abstract and download a copy of the publication, click here.

In coordination with the AAST Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, Dr. Henry also led a workshop for local high school students. The workshop is intended to provide high school students with exposure to trauma surgery as a career path. Along with three other companies, AVITA Medical proudly supported this workshop with personnel and supplies, including RECELL.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration. The RECELL® System technology platform, approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions, harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ cells. Delivered at the point-of-care, RECELL enables improved clinical outcomes. RECELL is the catalyst of a new treatment paradigm and AVITA Medical is leveraging its proven and differentiated capabilities to develop first-in-class cellular therapies for multiple indications.

In international markets, our products are approved under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, soft tissue repair, vitiligo, and aesthetics. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

