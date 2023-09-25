Patients, doctors, health workers, nurses, advocates converge on the Ontario Legislature & across northern Ontario today in opposition to Ford’s hospital privatization

TORONTO and ALGOMA, Ontario and DRYDEN, Ontario and THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The people of Ontario have built up our local public hospitals and their services over 100 years. For more than 50 years, for-profit hospitals have been banned in our province. Now, the Ford government is dismantling our local public hospitals in a concerted effort to privatize them, warns the Ontario Health Coalition which is planning a major protest on Monday, the day the Legislature opens. There will be a second protest Tuesday for Jewish communities as the Ford government set the Legislature’s opening day on Yom Kippur.

When & Where: Monday September 25 at 12 pm on the lawn at Queen’s Park outside the Ontario Legislature

Algoma: Outside the Sault Area Hospital at Lukenda Dr. at 12 Noon

Dryden: Outside MPP Greg Rickford's office, 439 Government St. at 11:30 a.m. CST (Dryden time)

Thunder Bay: Mini Queen's Park at 435 South James St. at 12 pm

Yom Kippur alternate: Tuesday September 26 at 12 pm on the lawn at Queen’s Park outside the Ontario Legislature

The Toronto protest September 25 at noon outside Queen’s Park will feature:

Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition

Carolyn Egan, co chair, Toronto Health Coalition

Reverend John Joseph Mastandrea & statement from Rabbi Shalom Schachter on Yom Kippur

Chief Chris Moonias, of Neskantaga First Nation

Drew Cumpson, patient: Drew has spent almost three months in the ICU this spring/summer

Judith Norris, Income Security Advocacy Centre: Judith’s brother was extra-billed in a private clinic recently

Dr. Ragu Venugopal, emergency department physician in Toronto

Marit Stiles, Leader, Ontario NDP Party

John Fraser, Interim Leader, Ontario Liberal Party

Mike Schreiner, Leader, Ontario Green Party

Fred Hahn, President, CUPE and Michael Hurley, President, OCHU/CUPE

JP Hornick, President OPSEU

Lana Payne, President and Samia Hashi, Ontario Regional Director, Unifor

Erin Ariss, President, ONA

Tyler Downey, Treasurer and Krista Hanson, front line health care worker, SEIU

Lizzy Alleyne, patient advocate

Brenda Scott, Chesley Hospital Community Support fighting to save their local emergency department

Bonnie Roe, Haliburton Highlands LTC Coalition and Patrick Porzuczek, Save Minden hospital committee

Helen Lee, Granddaughter of late Foon Hay Lum, frmr chair, Family Council, Mon Sheong Home for the Aged

Michelle Jones, advocate for long-term care residents and families

Benny Esguerra & New Tradition music.

For more information: Toronto & province-wide Natalie Mehra, executive director, 416-230-6402 (cell); Algoma/Sault Ste. Marie Al Dupuis (613) 808-7710; Thunder Bay Jules Tupker (807) 627-6249; Danielle Morash (807) 737-9432.