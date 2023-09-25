Patients, doctors, health workers, nurses, advocates converge on the Ontario Legislature & across northern Ontario today in opposition to Ford’s hospital privatization
TORONTO and ALGOMA, Ontario and DRYDEN, Ontario and THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The people of Ontario have built up our local public hospitals and their services over 100 years. For more than 50 years, for-profit hospitals have been banned in our province. Now, the Ford government is dismantling our local public hospitals in a concerted effort to privatize them, warns the Ontario Health Coalition which is planning a major protest on Monday, the day the Legislature opens. There will be a second protest Tuesday for Jewish communities as the Ford government set the Legislature’s opening day on Yom Kippur.
When & Where: Monday September 25 at 12 pm on the lawn at Queen’s Park outside the Ontario Legislature
Algoma: Outside the Sault Area Hospital at Lukenda Dr. at 12 Noon
Dryden: Outside MPP Greg Rickford's office, 439 Government St. at 11:30 a.m. CST (Dryden time)
Thunder Bay: Mini Queen's Park at 435 South James St. at 12 pm
Yom Kippur alternate: Tuesday September 26 at 12 pm on the lawn at Queen’s Park outside the Ontario Legislature
The Toronto protest September 25 at noon outside Queen’s Park will feature:
Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition
Carolyn Egan, co chair, Toronto Health Coalition
Reverend John Joseph Mastandrea & statement from Rabbi Shalom Schachter on Yom Kippur
Chief Chris Moonias, of Neskantaga First Nation
Drew Cumpson, patient: Drew has spent almost three months in the ICU this spring/summer
Judith Norris, Income Security Advocacy Centre: Judith’s brother was extra-billed in a private clinic recently
Dr. Ragu Venugopal, emergency department physician in Toronto
Marit Stiles, Leader, Ontario NDP Party
John Fraser, Interim Leader, Ontario Liberal Party
Mike Schreiner, Leader, Ontario Green Party
Fred Hahn, President, CUPE and Michael Hurley, President, OCHU/CUPE
JP Hornick, President OPSEU
Lana Payne, President and Samia Hashi, Ontario Regional Director, Unifor
Erin Ariss, President, ONA
Tyler Downey, Treasurer and Krista Hanson, front line health care worker, SEIU
Lizzy Alleyne, patient advocate
Brenda Scott, Chesley Hospital Community Support fighting to save their local emergency department
Bonnie Roe, Haliburton Highlands LTC Coalition and Patrick Porzuczek, Save Minden hospital committee
Helen Lee, Granddaughter of late Foon Hay Lum, frmr chair, Family Council, Mon Sheong Home for the Aged
Michelle Jones, advocate for long-term care residents and families
Benny Esguerra & New Tradition music.
For more information: Toronto & province-wide Natalie Mehra, executive director, 416-230-6402 (cell); Algoma/Sault Ste. Marie Al Dupuis (613) 808-7710; Thunder Bay Jules Tupker (807) 627-6249; Danielle Morash (807) 737-9432.