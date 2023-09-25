Terra Balcanica Completes Phase II Drilling at Viogor-Zanik Project In Bosnia And Closes Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB1) is pleased to announce closing of the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of units (the ”Units”) for total gross proceeds of $1,212,778. The Company further announces that it has completed the 2,000 m, Phase II drill program at the flagship, 216 km2 Viogor-Zanik project (the “Project”) in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Highlights

In total , 1 7 diamond drill holes were completed during the 2023 Phase II campaign totalling approximately 2,000 m with a significant number of them macroscopically exhibiting sulphide mineralization. Twelve drill holes were completed at the polymetallic silver-lead-zinc Cumavici target while 5 holes were drilled at the Au-Cu, skarn-porphyry Brezani target (see Figures 1 and 2). All drill holes are at the ALS laboratory in Serbia with assays expected by the beginning of October ;





Terra Balcanica CEO, Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, commented: “The conclusion of exploration drilling perfectly coincided with the closing of the private placement financing. I am proud of the field efforts made by the entire team Terra Balcanica but equally thankful to all those who helped raise the funds needed to advance our key assets in Bosnia and Serbia. Having finalized an oversubscribed financing of over $1.2M in such a challenging macroeconomic environment is a positive signal and has allowed us to complete a robust, 17-hole 2,000-meter Phase II drill program and materially advance the flagship Viogor-Zanik project. The composite drill core samples are now awaiting laboratory completion and an internal QA/QC check before being released as a part of Terra’s steady news flow for months to come.”

Drilling Brezani Target Completed

The 2023 diamond drilling at the Brezani target focussed on testing the coincident magnetic-conductivity anomaly at depth below the Au-skarn mineralisation observed on surface. Further shallow drillholes BRE23001-004 aimed to add scale to the initial 88 m at 0.61 g/t AuEq intercepted in drillhole BREDD002 (See Company’s news release dated 24th January 2023), all within a > 800 m NW/SE trending Au in soil anomaly.

Drillhole BREDD002: Continued from a depth of 215 m to 674 m in 2023 commencing in the same chlorite-sericite altered diorite which returned 0.26 g/t Au (214 - 215 m) in 2022 drilling. At a depth of 482.1 m a 9.8 m continuous zone of banded vein and sulphide cemented breccias with characteristics of both low and intermediate sulphidation epithermal deposits was intersected. The margins of the vein host repeating bands of chalcedonic quartz-rhodochrosite-calcite and sulphides/sulphosalts stibnite-pyrite-arsenopyrite-sphalerite-galena-jamesonite. The centre of the structure is dominated by hydrothermal breccia with a sulphide-quartz-carbonate cement. Clasts are banded vein fragments and wall rock hornfels. In the vein footwall the lithology changed to 118.4 m of chlorite-sericite altered diorite porphyry intrusive. Sinuous quartz-pyrite-molybdenite veins, quartz-magnetite, anhydrite-carbonate, pyrite-chlorite, and pyrrhotite-carbonate veining is present alongside disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite.

Drillhole BRE23001: Located 102 m SW of the initial discovery hole at Brezani, which returned 0.61 g/t AuEq over 88 m from surface BRE23001 intercepted a similar package of calc-silicate mineralisation with a strong chlorite retrograde overprint. Intervals of coarse garnet-pyroxene skarn were also intercepted in contact with dioritic intrusives.

Figure 1. Geological map illustrating the 2022 and 2023 drillholes at the silver-dominated, polymetallic Cumavici Ridge target 12 km northwest from the Brezani target (click here to view image).

Drillhole BRE23002: Located 91 m west of BREDD002 intersected a new style of mineralization for the Brezani target. Commencing at 98 m depth a sulphide-calcite cemented contact breccia between altered diorite and silicic hornfels was encountered. The sulphide matrix was composed of pyrite-sphalerite-galena-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite with individual sphalerite crystals up to 3 cm. The breccia was semi-continuous until 105.2m where it graded into patchy brecciation and intermediate sulphidation veining to 117.6 m. Detailed observations of BRE23001-004 will be completed and updates released in due course.

Figure 2. Geological map illustrating the 2022 and 2023 drillholes into the Brezani skarn-porphyry target. Note that the 2022 drillhole, BREDD002 was redrilled from 215 – 674 m during the 2023 drilling campaign. (click here to view image).

Final Tranche of Private Placement Financing Closed

The Company issued an aggregate of 1,826,470 Units at a price of $0.085 per Unit for gross proceeds of $155,250 pursuant to the Offering announced on April 4th, 2023. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.13 until September 22nd, 2026. Finders’ fees in the amount of $3,570 were paid in the final tranche of the Offering.

In total, the Company has issued 14,267,967 units at a price of $0.085 for gross proceeds of $1,212,778. Terra used the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and to finance the Phase II drilling of the two target zones in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued and issuable in connection with the closing of the fifth tranche of the Private Placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period ending January 23rd, 2024.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person or any person in the United States, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. “United States” and “U.S. Person” are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 100% of the Kaludra and Ceovishte mineral exploration licences in southern Serbia. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

