BullFrog AI Founder and CEO Vin Singh to Present Company Overview at BioFuture 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced that its founder and CEO Vin Singh will give a presentation at BioFuture 2023 (Oct. 4-6, 2023) on the Company’s recent partnerships, revenue and growth strategy, and portfolio of prodrugs in early-stage clinical development. The presentation will take place on October 5, 2023 at Lotte New York Palace in New York City.



Presenter: Vin Singh, Founder and CEO, BullFrog AI

Date/Time: October 5, 2023 2:30-3:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Adams - Fourth Floor - Lotte New York Palace, 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a technology-enabled drug development company that creates and analyzes networks of biological clinical and real-world data spanning from early discovery to late-stage clinical trials. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at:

Website: https://bullfrogai.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bullfrogai/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact:

Investors

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

BFRG@redchip.com

800-733-2447

Media

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Eric Reiss

Ereiss@tiberend.com

802-249-1136

Dave Schemelia

Dschemelia@tiberend.com

609-468-9325



SOURCE: BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.