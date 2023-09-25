OrthoPediatrics was a Gold Level Sponsor of the Scoliosis Research Society 58th Annual Meeting

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, OrthoPediatrics was a proud sponsor of the 58th Annual Meeting for the Scoliosis Research Society held in Seattle, Washington, on September 6-9th. The Scoliosis Research Society (“SRS”) is an international organization dedicated to the education, research and treatment of Spinal Deformity. This surgical society, and its Annual Meeting are directly aligned with OrthoPediatrics’ cause of helping children with pediatric orthopedic conditions. Our sponsorship of the premiere event represented our on-going commitment to the training and education of our clinical partners, as well as a tremendous learning opportunity for how our organization can better service the unique needs of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeons and patients with scoliosis.



The Company highlighted the ApiFix technology – a non-fusion alternative for treating Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis, and hosted a lunch symposium on Thursday, September 7th entitled “Transforming your OR with New Technologies” featuring ApiFix, as well as the 7D FLASH Navigation Technology from OrthoFix (for whom OrthoPediatrics is an exclusive distributor in children’s hospitals throughout the US). Faculty included: Dr. Kevin Neal, Dr. Jaysson T. Brooks, Dr. John Smith, Dr. Stefan Parent, and Dr. Nigel Price.

Greg Odle, President of OrthoPediatrics’ Scoliosis business stated, “We are excited by the rigorous research and publications surrounding non-fusion technologies for pediatric patients. The innovative ApiFix procedure further represents our commitment as the only company completely focused on providing high quality solutions for pediatric orthopedic patients.”

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 51 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

