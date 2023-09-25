Submit Release
HeartSciences to Participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I.

Southlake, TX, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) ("HeartSciences" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announced that Company CEO, Andrew Simpson, will present at Maxim Group’s Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET.  

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, click here to reserve your seat.   

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG's clinical usefulness. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company's objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences' first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista® Device and consumables for each test, is expected to be "razor-razorblade" as the electrodes used with the MyoVista® are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. Twitter: @HeartSciences

Contacts:

HeartSciences
Gene Gephart
+1-737-414-9213 (US)
info@heartsciences.com

Investors
Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
investorrelations@heartsciences.com


Primary Logo

