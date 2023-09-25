Asia Direct Cable Consortium Selects Infinera’s ICE6 800G Solution for New Advanced Submarine Routes in APAC

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Consortium, the latest open submarine cable in the Asia Pacific region, has selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform to power ADC’s advanced cable system. As the industry’s highest-performing and most cost-effective solution for submarine networks, Infinera’s ICE6 will enable ADC Consortium members to address surging demand for submarine cable capacity in Asia for bandwidth-intensive applications that include 5G networks, cloud-based services, and emerging solutions.

ADC is a 9,400-kilometer submarine cable connecting China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. ADC is built and operated by a global consortium comprising China Telecom, China Unicom, PLDT, National Telecom, Singtel, SoftBank Corp., Tata Communications, and Viettel Group.

To support growing demand for high bandwidth from global cloud service providers and end-user traffic for cloud applications, the ADC Consortium will deploy Infinera’s ICE6 solution to increase the system’s capacity, enabling high-capacity transmission of data across the ADC network. By providing more than 21 Tb/s per fiber pair, Infinera’s ICE6 solution extends the commercial life of the fiber cable, maximizing the return on investment of this critical cable system.

“With the substantial investment in this cable link and the importance of connecting Asia Pacific, it was important to the consortium that we selected the best technology,” said Koji Ishii, SoftBank Corp. and MC Co-Chair of ADC Consortium. “ADC Consortium selected Infinera’s ICE6 based on its superior performance and highest spectral efficiency, which will enable us to provide a greater number of higher-quality services to our customers.”

“The ADC system is a great example of an open cable system that allows independent selection of industry-leading submarine solutions to ensure the ability to provide the highest level of services. We look forward to utilizing the agile solution to carry traffic across the ADC system cost effectively,” said Chang Weiguo, China Telecom Global Ltd. and MC Co-Chair of ADC Consortium.

"Uncompromising quality is critical in today’s submarine networks as subsea operators scale to support ever-increasing amounts of customer traffic," said Peter Zwinkels, Vice President, Global Submarine Network, Infinera. “We are pleased to provide Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 solution to ADC Consortium members to seamlessly manage high-quality services across subsea network segments while accelerating time to revenue with end-to-end point-and-click provisioning and full-service visibility and control.”

