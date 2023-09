Aerogel Market Dynamic 2023-2032: Size, Share, Key Players, Regional Insights, End Use Industry, Growth Opportunity

Aerogel Market

Aerogel market research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of both value ($million) and volume (kilotons) for the projected period 2023-2032.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global aerogel market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2032. The global aerogel industry is experiencing growth due to several factors such as growing demand from the oil and gas industry and the properties of aerogel like superior thermal resistance, reusability, and recyclability. However, the high cost of production hinders the market growth to some extent. Moreover, demand for lightweight and protective equipment offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the aerogel market.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/129

Based on form, the blanket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global aerogel market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because aerogel blankets are used as thermal insulation in spacecraft and satellites.

They are highly effective at protecting against extreme temperatures and can be used to shield critical components from the harsh conditions of space. However, the particle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.84% from 2023 to 2032, as it is commonly used as insulation material due to their excellent thermal insulation properties. They can be added to various building materials, such as concrete and plaster, to improve energy efficiency and reduce heat loss.

Based on the type, the silica segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global aerogel market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that aerogel is used for the aerospace, building insulation, and cryogenic insulation. However, the carbon segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.91% from 2023 to 2032, as carbon is utilized as a sensing material for gas sensors due to their high surface area and unique pore structure.

Based on the end-use industry, the oil and gas segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global aerogel market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that aerogel is used for cryogenic applications, such as the storage and transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Aerogel insulation can help to reduce heat transfer and prevent the loss of LNG due to evaporation. However, the automotive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.28% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to their unique properties such as low density, high surface area, and excellent thermal insulation.

PURCHASE FULL REPORT OF:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerogel-market/purchase-options

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aerogel market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by factors such as utilization of aerogel in oil and gas industry by regulatory authorities in the North America region. However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.78% % from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the use of aerogel in the automotive industry in Europe to insulate engine compartments and exhaust systems.

Leading Market Players: -

ARMACELL

ACTIVE AEROGELS

AEROGEL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC.

CABOT CORPORATION

ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.

BASF SE

DOW

SVENSKA AEROGEL AB

THERMABLOK AEROGELS LIMITED

GUANGDONG ALISON HI-TECH CO., LTD.

Get a sample copy of this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/129

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aerogel market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports:

Nano Silica Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nano-silica-market

Silica Flour Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silica-flour-market-A17124

Silica Sol Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silica-sol-market-A31641

Europe Blanket Aerogel Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015 - 2022

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-blanket-aerogel-market

Opaque Polymers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/opaque-polymers-market-A17412

Super Absorbent Polymer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/super-absorbent-polymers-market