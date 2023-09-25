Air Filters Market Growth, Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Air Filters Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the air filters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the mounting demand for advanced air filtration systems and the ever-increasing applications of Air Filterss across various industries, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Air Filters play a pivotal role in maintaining indoor air quality by removing harmful pollutants such as dust, bacteria, and allergens. They are extensively utilised in HVAC systems, air purifiers, automobiles, and industrial machinery. Moreover, their significance extends beyond providing clean air; they also help improve energy efficiency by reducing the load on HVAC systems, thus contributing to overall sustainability.
The escalating consumer demand for advanced air filtration systems is fuelling the global Air Filters market demand. With increasing awareness about the adverse health impacts of indoor air pollution, there has been a notable shift towards high-quality air filtration systems. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the need for improved indoor air quality, leading to a surge in demand for efficient Air Filterss, especially in healthcare facilities, commercial buildings, and households.
The widening applications of Air Filterss across numerous industries are also instrumental in propelling the Air Filters market growth. In the automotive industry, Air Filterss are crucial for maintaining engine health by preventing abrasive particulate matter from entering the engine’s internals. The industrial sector employs Air Filterss in their manufacturing processes to ensure a safe and clean work environment. In the healthcare sector, Air Filterss are essential in creating a sterile environment and preventing the spread of airborne diseases.
Additionally, the rising demand for energy-efficient appliances in both residential and commercial sectors has led to an increased emphasis on Air Filterss. High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and electrostatic filters, which offer superior filtration capabilities while minimising energy consumption, are seeing increased adoption. This trend aligns with the broader shift towards sustainability and energy conservation, thereby boosting the Air Filters market growth.
Lastly, advancements in filter technology, including the development of smart Air Filters capable of monitoring air quality and filter lifespan, offer new growth opportunities. Such innovations cater to the increasing consumer preference for smart and connected devices, further augmenting the Air Filters market expansion.
Air Filters Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, end use, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
Dust Collectors
Cartridge Filters
HEPA Filters
Baghouse Filters
Others
Market Breakup by End Use
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global Air Filters companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Camfil AB
American Air Filters Company, Inc.
Cummins Inc.
SPX FLOW, Inc.
Others
