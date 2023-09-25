US public opinion positive about PM Phạm Minh Chính’s visit

VIETNAM, September 25 - WASHINGTON — Public opinion in the US is generally positive about Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s trip to the US from September 17-23 to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The visit took place immediately after the upgrading of the Việt Nam – US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of US President Joe Biden’s official visit to Việt Nam.

Speaking at a ceremony on September 19 to mark the 78th National Day of Việt Nam and celebrate the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development between Việt Nam and the US at the US Institute of Peace (USIP), Todd Frantz, former assistant of US Defence Attaché to Việt Nam in 2007-10, said the relationship between the two countries has come a long way and continues to evolve and the US looks forward to a cooperative and peaceful relationship in the future.

Frantz said the two sides have achieved significant progresses, he said, noting that leaders of both countries have done their job well and the two nations are truly cooperating effectively with each other.

Overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs are delighted about the upgrade of the relations between Việt Nam and the US, which they believe will bring opportunities for connections and cooperation between businesses of the two countries.

Trung Trinh, CEO of the US-Việt Nam Business Council in Washington DC, expressed great excitement about PM Chính’s visit to the US, saying that this demonstrates the high determination of the Vietnamese Party and State in building connectivity with the US.

It is a concrete step to turn the cooperation potential into reality, he stressed, adding that the US-Việt Nam Business Council has outlined a specific plan, which includes organising a forum on high-tech agriculture and agricultural exports on October 16, aiming to connect US companies specialising hi-tech agriculture and Vietnamese partners.

During the visit, PM Chính delivered a policy speech at Georgetown University in Washington DC on September 19, which received praises from local political figures, scholars, and students.

David Shear, former US Ambassador to Việt Nam, said PM Chính’s speech was very comprehensive and strategic, noting that the PM’s visit to the US is the first high-level visit after the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership, and this is an important step forward in the US-Việt Nam relationship.

He expressed a hope that the two governments and people will strive to complete PM Chính’s plan.

Vietnamese students studying at Georgetown University said they are impressed by the upgrading of the relations between the two nations. They expressed their belief that Việt Nam and the US will continue to make new strides and bring benefits to both sides. — VNS