New Broker of the year Winner scores big by hiring Sarbina Lopez as the heads lending firm Chief Lending Officer

HOPE Lending is a winner and named by NAMB New Broker of the Year 2023. The group Hired the first minority woman as head of Chief Lending Officer Sabrina Lopez

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's all smiles and cheering in the HOPE office. Not only because Carey Reddick II Broker for HOPE was named by NAMB (National Association of Mortgage Brokers, New Broker of the Year 2023. This major accomplishment comes after being named San Diego's Top New Business Leader 40 under 40.The continued recognition has given this small firm the spotlight it needed to land an amazing opportunity to partner and work with the mortgage industry operations leader with over 20 plus years of experience managing, leading, and driving results for other companies by assisting them in going public has now landed the leading role as the new head as HOPE Lending's Chief Lending Officers first woman of color.Sabrina has over 22 years in the Mortgage Industry and has held roles as Managing Director of Operations, Head of Operations, and VP of Operations and production. Sabrina plays an integral role in growing and scaling lending organizations, improving operational efficiencies, leadership development, and spearheading collaborative strategic initiatives. Sabrina's heart, passion, drive, and attention to detail on the lending side will lead HOPE to the victory line in closing loans while changing lives.Sabrina and the HOPE team will aim to bridge the gap and provide, knowledge and support on the lending side to the minority communities.HOPE Lending is able to lend in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. HOPE will be adding more locations.Broker Carey knows that the energy and attention to datils and best practices will guide and lead Sabrina as the Chief Lending Officer of HOPE Lending,