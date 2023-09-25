Recipients of the 2024 ACGME International Awards Announced

Honorees come from ACGME-I-accredited Sponsoring Institutions in Pakistan and Qatar

Chicago, IL, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACGME International (ACGME-I) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 ACGME International Awards. These awards celebrate individuals who have shown extraordinary dedication to graduate medical education (GME).

The 2024 awardees are:

Muhammad Rizwan Khan, MBBS, FCPS, FRCS, FACS, MHPE is the recipient of the Physician Leader Award, which honors those physicians who lead educational activities and promotes values that underpin ACGME-I accreditation. Dr. Khan is professor of surgery and associate dean for postgraduate medical education at Aga Khan University, Karachi, Pakistan.

Novera Ghayoor Chughtai, MBBS, FCPS is the recipient of the Physician Educator Award, which honors program directors and faculty members directly involved with teaching residents and fellows and caring for patients. Dr. Chughtai is assistant professor and program director for obstetrics and gynecology at Aga Khan University in Karachi, Pakistan.

Zehra Mazhar is the recipient of the Staff Award, which honors administrators and other staff members who have provided extraordinary service to the educational process, to residents and fellows, and to meeting ACGME-I requirements. Ms. Mazhar is the institutional director for GME at Hamad Medical Corporation in Doha, Qatar.

“The tireless efforts made by our honorees to advance graduate medical education at their institutions are truly exemplary,” said James A. Arrighi MD, president and chief executive officer of ACGME-I. “These three individuals in their respective roles demonstrate extraordinary abilities in enabling their institutions to achieve success for the betterment of health care delivery in their countries.”

The award recipients will be honored as part of the 2024 ACGME Annual Educational Conference, which will take place on 7-9 March 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

###

ACGME International (ACGME-I) is an independent 501(c)(3) organization currently providing accreditation services to 181 graduate medical education programs in 22 institutions across 12 countries. Its mission is to improve health care by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians’ education through accreditation. ACGME-I seeks to improve global health by ensuring that physicians who care for individuals are well-prepared in all aspects required of their chosen specialty. Learn more about ACGME-I here: https://www.acgme-i.org.

