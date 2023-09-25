Near Intelligence's Board Grows Stronger with Key Appointments

Sherman Edmiston III and Richard J. Salute bring extensive technology, accounting, and business expertise to Near’s Board of Directors

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR), a global data intelligence platform that curates one of the world's largest sources of intelligence on people and places, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, effective September 19, 2023:



Richard J. Salute, former Director of Capital Markets and SEC Practice at J.H. Cohn and CohnReznick LLP, and served in various leadership roles over 29 years at Arthur Andersen.

Sherman Edmiston III, former managing director of Zolfo Cooper LLC (now Alix Partners), and currently a Managing Member of HI CapM Advisors, Ltd.

“We’re thrilled to bring these talented and experienced leaders to Near’s Board,” said Anil Mathews, CEO of Near. “Each provides a unique perspective with diverse backgrounds across technology, accounting, and business strategy. Near welcomes their partnership and values their input to further our mission helping customers extract insights from data that help them make better decisions.”

Richard J. Salute said: “Near has exhibited impressive growth over the years, working to expand into new geographies, prioritizing relationships with customers and partners. I see great potential in Near’s exclusive high-quality data and forward-looking strategy. I’m excited to collaborate with the Near team and fellow board members to expand market reach and drive Near’s mission.”



About Richard J. Salute

Richard J. Salute, CPA, has provided accounting and complex audits for public and private companies during his career. In addition to being appointed to Near’s Board, Mr. Salute has been appointed to serve as chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board.

Mr. Salute served as Capital Markets and SEC Practice Director at J.H. Cohn and CohnReznick LLP from 2004 to 2014. Prior to that, he spent 29 years, from 1972 to 2001, at Arthur Andersen managing complex audits for public and private companies. During his tenure, he was responsible for providing clients with strategic planning services as well as consulting on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and process evaluation. His clients included large multinational companies and entrepreneurial start-ups. In addition to his client responsibilities, he started three business lines for Arthur Andersen: the Enterprise Group (New York Metropolitan area), the Technology Practice (New York office), and the Bankruptcy and Corporate Recovery Practice (nationwide). More recently, Mr. Salute served as Chief Financial Officer of PAVmed Inc. from June 2014 to September 2015. Mr. Salute also served as a director of Walker Innovation Inc. from 2015 through 2018. He currently serves on the board of directors, the governance and compensation committees, and as chair of the audit committee and audit committee financial expert for Newtek One, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The New York Society of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Salute has more than 39 years of audit, accounting, and tax experience. Mr. Salute holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, in Accounting from Adelphi University, and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York.

About Sherman Edmiston III

Sherman Edmiston has decades of experience providing financial and operational advisory services to corporations and comes with a breadth of leadership knowledge through active participation in a number of corporate boards across industries.

Mr. Edmiston has served as the Managing Member of HI CapM Advisors, Ltd, a firm providing strategic and financial advice to corporations, private equity firms, and credit funds, since August 2016. In addition to serving on the Company’s Board, Mr. Edmiston is currently serving on the board of directors of ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Mr. Edmiston is also serving on the board of directors at the following private corporations: GTT Communications, Inc., a multinational provider of telecommunications and internet services; Key Energy Services, Inc., a leading provider of oilfield services in the Permian Basin and California; and Real Alloy, the market leader in third-party aluminum recycling and specification alloy production. Mr. Edmiston formerly served on the board of directors of Arch Resources and Harvey Gulf International Marine. From November 2009 through December 2015, Mr. Edmiston served as managing director of Zolfo Cooper LLC (now Alix Partners), where he provided financial and operational advisory services to corporations and investment funds. Mr. Edmiston holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Arizona State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.

About Near

Near, a global, privacy-led data intelligence platform curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places. Near’s patented technology analyzes data to deliver insights on approximately 1.6 billion unique user IDs across 70 million points of interest in more than 44 countries. With Near’s three-pillared approach– high-quality data, privacy, and AI – operational and marketing leaders are empowered with solutions to successfully engage and grow their businesses at scale. With a presence in Pasadena, San Francisco, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves enterprises in a diverse spectrum of industries including retail, real estate, restaurant, travel/tourism, telecom, media, and more. To learn more, please visit: https://near.com .

