ValOre Drills High-Grade PGE and Nickel-Copper Mineralization 150 m South of Trapia 1, Pedra Branca Project: 71.8 m at 1.59 g/t 2PGE+Au, including 8.15 m at 10.54 g/t 2PGE+Au, 0.37% Ni and 0.11% Cu

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 25th, 2023 - ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSX‐V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today reported initial assay results from the recently completed 2023 Phase 1 core drilling at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (“PGE”, “2PGE+Au”) Project (“Pedra Branca”) in northeastern Brazil.

“Drill results from DD23TU33 indicate a broad interval of high-grade mineralization intersected in a 150-metre step out hole to the south of the existing resource at Trapia 1, underscoring the resource expansion potential. Importantly, this broad intersection contains a higher-sulphide, high-grade PGE-Ni-Cu interval that may be amenable to targeting by geophysical methods,” stated Thiago Diniz, Exploration Manager, ValOre Metals Corp. “Trapia 1 results have ramifications at other known zones across the Pedra Branca project, as they clearly demonstrate significant resource expansion potential at depth and down dip of previous drilling.”

Highlights

Trapia 1

Assay results received for the first of four holes drilled in 2023 at the Trapia 1 deposit (total 1,326 m); 71.8 metres (“m”) at 1.59 grams per tonne palladium + platinum + gold (“g/t 2PGE+Au”) starting from 235.9 m, including 8.15 m at 10.54 g/t 2PGE+Au, 0.37% Ni and 0.11% Cu; High-grade palladium-platinum and nickel-copper mineralization occurs in association with a sulfide-rich peridotitic horizon at the bottom of the chromitite reef, and is characterized by up to 5% disseminated to brecciated pyrrhotite, pyrite, pentlandite and chalcopyrite (Figures 3 and 4);

PGE mineralization intercepted 150 m outside of the existing 2022 NI 43-101 resource at Trapia 1 (480,000 oz of the total Trapia 2022 NI 43-101 resource of 885,000 oz at 0.96 g/t);

Assays pending for the remaining Trapia 1 holes, including DD23TU35 located up-dip of DD23TU33; and DD23TU32, representing an additional 150 m step out to the south, along strike and down-plunge of DD23TU33.





2023 Drill Program

6,152 m drilled in 49 holes distributed along 8 separate exploration and resource zones (see ValOre news release of September 21, 2023);

1,625 core samples sent to lab, with assays pending for 641 samples from 14 holes.

Recently received assays results also include near-surface PGE mineralization drilled in the Ipueiras target, including: 11.85 m grading 0.55 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface, incl. 0.9 m grading 1.58 g/t 2PGE+Au from 2.65 m in drill hole DD23IP04;



Table 1: Drilling Totals by Zone

Target Total Drilled

(m) # Holes # Holes w/

UMs Total UMs

(m) Core

Samples Assays

Received Assays

Pending Galante 790 11 11 190 384 384 0 Tróia 1,029 9 6 72 188 188 0 Nambi 665 6 6 74 203 185 18 Ipueiras 228 4 3 27 83 34 49 Massapê 380 4 3 19 48 48 0 Cedro 545 2 1 4 14 14 0 Trapiá South 133 1 1 4 36 36 0 Trapiá 1 1,326 4 4 175 272 95 177 Salvador 1,056 8 7 265 397 0 397 Total 6,152 49 42 830 1,625 984 641



Table 2: Core Assay Highlights (g/t 2PGE+Au) reported today

Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length

(m) 2PGE+Au

(g/t) Summary Interval Trapiá







DD23TU33







235.90 307.70 71.80 1.59 71.8 m @ 1.59 g/t 2PGE+Au from 235.9 m

incl. 8.15 m @ 10.54 g/t 2PGE+Au, 0.37% Ni, 0.11% Cu from 258.85 m

and 0.6 m @ 46.07 g/t 2PGE+Au from 259.5 m







258.85 267.00 8.15 10.54 259.50 260.10 0.60 46.07 Ipueiras



DD23IP04



0.00 11.85 11.85 0.55 11.85 m @ 0.55 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface

incl. 0.9 m @ 1.58 g/t 2PGE+Au from 2.65 m



2.65 3.55 0.90 1.58

**Reported core assay interval lengths are estimated to represent 90-100% of true width.





Figure 1: Pedra Branca project property map, highlighting locations of the 2023 drill targets and current resource zones (“Trapia” comprises four 2022 NI 43-101 resources zones: Trapia 1, Trapia 2, Trapia West and Trapia South).





Figure 2: Trapiá 1 Deposit long section (looking NE) highlighting location of drill hole DD23TU33 (today’s release) and the 300 m step out drilling at DD23TU32, for which assays are pending.





Figure 3: Core photographs of the high-grade PGE zone intercepted in drill hole DD23TU33. Mineralization hosted within chromite reef and sulfide-rich peridotites.





Figure 4: Detailed core photographs of high-grade PGE-(Ni-Cu) mineralized peridotites (left) and >40 g/t 2PGE+Au chromitite reef (right) intercepted in diamond drill hole DD23TU33.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

CLICK HERE for a summary of ValOre’s policies and procedures related to QA/QC and grade interval reporting.

Qualified Person (“QP”)

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Thiago Diniz, P.Geo., ValOre’s QP and Exploration Manager.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Canadian company with a team aiming to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration and innovation.

ValOre’s Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project comprises 52 exploration licenses covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au ( CLICK HERE for news release dated March 24, 2022). ValOre’s team believes the Pedra Branca project has significant exploration discovery and resource expansion potential.

