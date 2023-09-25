Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Size: Estimated USD 7.8 Billion by 2030, Supported by a 2.1% CAGR | Future of Vibration Control

[224 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 6.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 7.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 2.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Farrat, Conti Tech, Machine House India Private Limited, FUKOKU Co. Ltd., Pendle Polymer Engineering, Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd., Hutchinson SA, IAC Acoustics, Vibracoustic, Vibra systems Inc., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Anti-Vibration Mounts Market By Product Type (Cylindrical Bobbins, Silent Marine, And Rubber Sheeting), By Application (Diesel Generators, Motors, Household Devices, Pumps, HVAC Equipment, And Others), By Isolation Type (Active Isolation And Passive Isolation), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 7.8 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Anti-Vibration Mounts? How big is the Anti-Vibration Mounts Industry?

Report Overview:

The global anti-vibration mounts market size was evaluated at $6.3 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $7.8 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 2.1% between 2023 and 2030.

Anti-vibration mounts are specialized devices that absorb vibration caused by a variety of different types of systems and machines, including automobiles. These devices have a wide range of applications in automobiles and help increase the cars' overall fuel economy. The use of their design enhances the safety and comfort of motor vehicles. The product contributes to the reduction of noise pollution while also improving the ease and efficiency of technological gadgets.

Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of product sales in the automobile industry will be the primary factor in the expansion of the global market by the year 2030.

The rising desire for bespoke products among consumers will direct the expansion of the worldwide anti-vibration mounts market. The fact that producers are increasingly turning to polymer materials that are resistant to wear and can withstand high temperatures is another factor that is anticipated to contribute to the worldwide expansion of the market. In addition to this, the low price point at which these goods can be purchased will further propel the development of the international market. The global market trends will be driven by the growing demand for efficiency improvements in machinery and transportation systems. The growth of the global market will be significantly aided by the introduction of innovative products as well as the formation of strategic partnerships. For example, during the final three months of 2018, Continental AG inked an agreement to acquire the anti-vibration mounts business of Cooper-Standard Automotive.

Anti-Vibration Mounts Market: Challenges and Limitations

Temperatures that are too high can cause the rubber mounts to deteriorate, which can slow down the progress of the global business between 2023 and 2030.

Rubber mounts are widely used as anti-vibration mounts across a variety of different industrial applications. Extreme temperatures cause the limits of the rubber mount to become rigid, and this results in a degradation of the mount's quality. This, in turn, can act as a barrier to the industry's expansion around the world in the field of anti-vibration mounts.

Opportunities Available in the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market

Over the next eight years, the increasing demand for vibration isolation will offer up new potential opportunities for the global industry.

Since a significant number of vibrations have the potential to have an effect on the vehicle's equipment over an extended length of time, vibration isolation is essential for keeping equipment operational over such a time span. As a consequence of this, the global market for anti-vibration mounts will have access to new expansion potential.

The Problems Facing the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market

In the next years, an increase in the number of countries that require noise reduction can be a potential barrier to the expansion of global industry.

Anti-vibration mounts are being used more frequently, which is leading to an increase in the demand for noise reduction from industrial equipment. This, in turn, presents a significant obstacle for the expansion of the anti-vibration mounts business around the world.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.3 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 2.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Farrat, Conti Tech, Machine House India Private Limited, FUKOKU Co. Ltd., Pendle Polymer Engineering, Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd., Hutchinson SA, IAC Acoustics, Vibracoustic, Vibra systems Inc., and others. Key Segment By Product Type, By Isolation Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Anti-Vibration Mounts Market: Segmentation Analysis

In order to better understand the worldwide anti-vibration mounts market, it may be broken down into four categories: product type, application, isolation type, and geography.

The global market for anti-vibration mounts is divided into three different sectors based on the product type of the mounts themselves: rubber sheeting, cylindrical bobbins, and silent marine. In addition, the sector of the global market for cylindrical bobbins, which gathered over two-fifths of the total revenue share in 2022, is anticipated to show the greatest CAGR in the years to come. It is possible that the cheap product costs and the ability of the product to reduce shocks and vibrations will contribute to the growth of the segment within the timeframe that is projected.

Active isolation and passive isolation are the two types of isolation that are used in the various anti-vibration mounts on the market today, so the industry is segmented accordingly. In addition, the active isolation segment is anticipated to take the lead in the global business throughout the course of the analysis timeline. This segment gathered a significant portion of the global industry's revenue share in 2022. Due to the inclusion of sensors in the aforementioned types of items, the segmental expansion that takes place over the course of the evaluation period may be susceptible to the enormous demand for active isolation types of anti-vibration counts.

Diesel generators, motors, household devices, pumps, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, and other types of machinery make up some of the application-specific submarkets that make up the global anti-vibration mounting market.

The global Anti-Vibration Mounts market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Cylindrical Bobbins

Silent Marine

Rubber Sheeting

By Isolation Type

Active Isolation

Passive Isolation

By Application

Diesel Generators

Motors

Household Devices

Pumps

HVAC Equipment

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Anti-Vibration Mounts market include -

Farrat

Conti Tech

Machine House India Private Limited

FUKOKU Co. Ltd.

Pendle Polymer Engineering

Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.

Hutchinson SA

IAC Acoustics

Vibracoustic

Vibra systems Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Anti-Vibration Mounts market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 2.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Anti-Vibration Mounts market size was valued at around US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.8 billion by 2030.

The global anti-vibration mounts market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to growing consumer demand for personalized products.

In terms of product type, the cylindrical bobbins segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on isolation type, the active isolation segment is expected to lead the segmental expansion over the projected timeframe.

Region-wise, the North American anti-vibration mounts industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Anti-Vibration Mounts industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Anti-Vibration Mounts Industry?

What segments does the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Anti-Vibration Mounts Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Isolation Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain global market domination over the assessment timeframe

Asia-Pacific, which contributed about two-fifths of the global anti-vibration mounts market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to lead the global market earnings in the upcoming years. The growth of the market in the region can be credited to swift urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies such as China and India. Apart from this, the requirement of less initial investments and technological breakthroughs will drive the regional market trends.

North American anti-vibration mounts industry is set to register the fastest CAGR in the ensuing years due to the large-scale presence of key players in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Apart from this, the rise in the acceptance of the rubber-based anti-vibration mounts in the automotive sector in the U.S. will embellish the regional industry trends.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

