Flavors and Fragrances Market Is Booming Across the Globe with CAGR 4.7%, Growth, Size, Demand, Forecast by 2027

Flavors and Fragrances Market

Increase in use of natural fragrances in cosmetics and personal care products further augment the growth of the market.

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food and introduction of new flavors fuel the growth of the global flavors and fragrances market ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flavors and Fragrance Market by Type (Flavors and Fragrance), Nature (Natural and Synthetic), and Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Home Care and Fabric Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027. The global Flavors and Fragrances Market size was valued at $28.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $35.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food is a key driver for the food flavors industry across the globe. Moreover, innovative technologies, introduction of new flavors, and heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities are the other factors that supplement the growth of the food flavors market. There is an upcoming trend of using natural flavors owing to rise in health awareness. Furthermore, high demand for flavors across European countries to produce commercialized clean label or green food products that are free of additives and other harmful chemicals has propelled the growth of the natural flavors market.

The fragrances segment to retain its dominance by 2027-

Based on type, the fragrances segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global flavors and fragrances market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for deodorants, perfumes, soaps, creams, talcum powders, and hair oils.

Over the next five years, demand for natural flavors and fragranceis expected to grow strongly. Customers prefer to use natural fragrance cosmetic& personal care products that are less harmful and have minimum side effects. Further, manufacturers are anticipated to use natural fragrance ingredients in their skin care and hair care products to satisfy consumer needs. Many big players in the market such as L’Oréal, Unilever, Color Bar, and Avon are planning to invest big budgets in an effort to promote natural aspects of their flavors and fragrance products.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on nature, the synthetic segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global flavors and fragrances market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. In composition, they are often more flexible than natural varieties, which are limited to florals, musk, and botanicals. They can be produced in a single molecule laboratory and blended with essential oils to produce an endless array of fragrances. These factors propel the growth of the segment. The natural segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027, due to rise in demand for clean label products globally.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan International SA

Huabao International Holdings Limited

Kerry Group, PLC

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Firmenich SA

Robertet SA

S H Kelkar and Company Limited

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering around one-third of the global flavors and fragrances market. The market across the same region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Rise in purchasing power of the Asia-Pacific population, changes in their eating habits, increase in urbanization, lack of regulatory framework, wide customer base, growth in stress among individuals, and preference for tasty food products drive the market growth

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the flavors segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout theFlavors and Fragrances Market forecast period.

By nature, the syntheticsegment led the global Flavors and Fragrances Market demand in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By application, the food & beveragessegment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest flavors and fragrancemarket share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.

