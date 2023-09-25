eGain Launches AssistGPT™, First-of-Its-Kind Solution to Automate Knowledge for Customer Engagement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement automation, launched eGain AssistGPT™ at its Solve™ 23 conference, being held on September 25, at the Brewery, London.

An integral part of the eGain Knowledge Hub and powered by Generative AI out of the box, AssistGPT is a comprehensive zero-code solution for Knowledge Automation. For example, knowledge content draft creation, which used to take weeks, can now be completed in just a few minutes. The solution also helps customers in their omnichannel journeys with quick answers and contact center agents and business analysts in the flow of their work. An AI Console allows administrators to define guard rails for the use of generative AI, manage prompts, and orchestrate it with other AI technologies in the enterprise.

AssistGPT comes with a best practice prompt library, which enables organizations to add business-specific prompts. Based on a BYO architecture, the solution allows the business to plug in their own AI engines to answer the prompts. Sample out-of-the-box use-cases include:

AX (Agent Experience) Provides answer needle to customer queries from content haystacks Summarizes customer conversations Improves responses

KX (Knowledge Author Experience) Generate summary and keywords Create and set up prompts Write, condense, expand, translate, brand-align, or improve knowledge articles

BX (Business managers and analysts) Extract insights from customer feedback and reports Get executive summary of insights and actions Create knowledge content suggestions



"Generative AI takes effort out of knowledge management. KM offers reliable content, business controls, and analytics for generative AI," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Together, they deliver transformational value in customer engagement."

AssistGPT: www.eGain.com/solutions/generative-AI/AssistGPT

eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/

No-charge production pilot: https://www.egain.com/try-chatgpt-for-cx/

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

