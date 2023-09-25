Michelle Poole of Reclaim Balance LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I am always looking and researching because I am fascinated by energy, and how energy affects us every day because we are energetic beings. As an energy healer, I am always looking for more tools to put in my toolbox, with the main drive to help people.” This is the motivation and inspiration of our guest Michelle Poole.

Michelle Poole is an energy healer and the founder of Reclaim Balance. Established in 2018, she currently specializes in sound therapy, emotion code, and body code.

According to Michelle, energy sound therapy is more than just singing bowls. “While singing bowls are more for a group setting, energy sound therapy is targeted for the individual with one-on-one sessions,” clarifies Michelle. “I start my sessions by asking the client what they would like to work on. They can tell me as little or as much as they want.”

“Every emotion has its own frequency and its own frequency card,” adds Michelle. “The body identifies that emotion by its own frequency and they are all unique. With these frequency cards, I pull the frequency cards out of my deck as to which emotions that I feel are in play. I then put each card face down on their stomach, and then muscle test each card. Based on that muscle testing, the body tells me which emotions are present in the body that need to be released. We then have speakers that plug into a laptop which have proprietary frequencies loaded in them. Taking the average adult between sixty to ninety minutes in a typical session, the speakers are placed on the body with the objective of releasing the trapped emotions. What makes this interesting is that every individual is unique, and each session is not one-size-fits-all.”

Emotion Code, like sound therapy also addresses trapped emotions. What makes Emotion Code different is that in addition to addressing trapped emotions, it also addresses inherited emotions, absorbed emotions, and heart walls. “We pick up energy from other people,” notes Michelle. “Emotion Code is amazing because it goes more in-depth with emotions and how they are stored.”

“Body Code is a Level 2 to the Emotion Code,” explains Michelle. “Body Code has Emotion Code within it, but it focuses on rebalancing the entire body. Emotions, if stored long enough, can wreak havoc physically. Energetically, with the use of a magnet, we can realign the physical body.”

“I was under a lot of stress at work,” recalls Michelle. “In addition, I also had endured childhood trauma. A friend of mine called one day and discussed about her experience with sound therapy. I made an appointment and had a session done. After the session, I felt amazing – like the weight of the world had been lifted off my shoulders! I was thinking that if sound therapy can do this for me, with this situation, what else can it help me with? In 2014, I became a regular customer. Sound therapy helped me work through the trauma.”

In addition to the current modalities practiced by Michelle, she currently is working on her certification in a new energy healing modality known as Belief Code.

“If there is anything that you are struggling with, try energy work,” concludes Michelle. “It will give you the road map to what you need to fix the issue. There is a lot out there, and you have to find what works for you and what you are comfortable with.”

