Melissa Domingo of Purely Elevate to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I am built to solve a problem and will do anything for anybody to help them. I also collaborate and work well with others, and not giving a pill for an ill.” This is the motivation of our guest Melissa Domingo.

Melissa Domingo is a Certified Emotion Code and Body Code Practitioner at Purely Elevate. In addition, Melissa is a Complementary and Alternative Healthcare Practitioner and trained in Naturopathy, who specializes in energy medicine. “I want to elevate the person, and use supportive remedies purely from nature,” clarifies Melissa. This is the inspiration for the business name, Purely Elevate.

Created by retired chiropractor, Dr. Bradley Nelson, Emotion Code is according to Melissa, “a modality with a fundamental basic, where you are finding a heart wall, trapped emotions, or compound emotions, and then releasing those through magnetic therapy. These trapped emotions can create blockages, or emotional and physical ailments.”

“For example, if someone has knee pain,” explains Melissa. “I could release a trapped emotion that could be causing it, such as anger or bitterness. That pain can then go away completely, or it could take a couple of sessions, everything is based on the individual, it is truly customized care. Not one thing fixes one thing and there can be many layers to any given issue, it’s like peeling an onion, getting to the root.”

Melissa observes that there are several types of trapped emotions. These include common trapped emotions, pre-natal where the trapped emotions were absorbed by the fetus in the womb by either one or both parents, pre-conception trapped emotions, inherited trapped emotions, and absorbed trapped emotions where you absorb an emotion from someone else because you don’t want them to hurt. People can even share trapped emotions with one another.

“The body code is much more detailed where there are six main imbalances,” adds Melissa. “There is energy, circuit/systems, toxicity, pathogens, misalignments, and nutrition/lifestyle. This is where you can see a domino effect. For instance, there are many possible causes that could trigger a person’s knee discomfort. It could be related to the small intestines, gall bladder and/or adrenals being imbalanced, which can then trigger a weak connecting muscle. The client could have been in an accident and could have a trauma energy lodged in the knee and because the accident was so traumatic the spirit of the person could come out of the body causing the pain. One more possible cause is maybe the client is deficient in nutrients, where they just need to add in more food-based nutrients, or they need to actually take a high-quality supplement. They might need some chiropractic care. Those are just a few examples. Everyone is like a snowflake where they are different, yet beautiful. There are many possibilities that could be the underlying cause of the problem.”

With both Emotion Code and Body Code, there are three catchalls: physical, emotional, and spiritual. Any or all of those three areas can cause ailments. Melissa acts as a detective asking the subconscious questions, so she can get to the root cause of any or all issues. Melissa’s goal is to learn the client’s unique background, as not all the clients fit into one box, with a one-size-fits-all solution. She uses a four-part formula with her clients doing Emotion Code and Body Code sessions: Discover, Expose, Release, and Heal.

In addition to Emotion Code and Body Code, Melissa provides additional services. Her most prominent is Reams Biological Theory of Ionization (RBTI). RBTI, is a urine and saliva test to see how the digestive system is running. If it is not in the optimal range, which is 6.4, then the body creates symptoms.

“I got my start with essential oils,” recalls Melissa. “While some people weren’t interested in essential oils, I still wanted to help out as many people as I could. I also was going through a personal storm, and my mother introduced me to a Body Code practitioner. She inspired me to start an amazing journey to up my skills and fire started my passion that opened up more reach to people, so that I could help them. I got certified in Emotion Code in June of 2018, and certified in Body Code in January of 2019. During COVID, I went to Trinity School of Natural Health and got certified as a Natural Health Practitioner in 2020 and as a Holistic Health Practitioner in 2021. My most recent certification was completing my Complementary and Alternative Healthcare Practitioner in April 2023. I know how the body works and I got inspired from my architecture background. I earned a BA in Architecture and minor in Horticulture in 2005.”

“No matter how low your valley is, you can get up to the mountain,” concludes Melissa. “You have to look at the wins and the losses to press forward and I can be that bridge to help you on that path.”

