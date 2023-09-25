Automotive 3D Imaging Market Product Development Strategies by Prominent Players

Allied Market Research - Logo

Automotive 3D Imaging Market by CAMERA and by Application Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are the basis of gradually increasing automation in automobiles globally. 3D imaging in automotive systems is the integral part of this automation, which is supported by technological improvement in CMOS image sensors. Vehicles today are not only mechanical transportation modes, but have also become information generating centers connected with the outside world with the use of automotive 3D imaging technology. This technology provides protection, anti-theft feature and parking surveillance, forensics, social media, healthcare and mobile commerce as in-built features in the vehicles.

The major factors that drive the growth in automotive 3D imaging market include, rise in number of cars, increase in adoption of ADAS, and rise in trend of driverless cars across the globe. However, the high cost of these sensors restrains the market growth. The companies involved in the manufacturing of these sensors invest on R&D, which creates new opportunities in the market.

Global automotive 3D imaging market is segmented on the basis of its camera type and geography. Based on camera type, the market is divided into visible camera, 3D camera, night vision camera, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR). Base on application the market is categorized into security & surveillance, automotive safety, parking assistance and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major companies profiled in the report are Continental AG, Leddartech, Quanergy Systems, Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Novariant, Inc., Denso Corporation, Phantom Intelligence, Teledyne Optech Incorporated, Valeo, and Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the automotive 3d imaging market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Continental AG, Teledyne Optech Incorporated, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Leddartech, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Phantom Intelligence, Novariant, Inc., Valeo, Denso Corporation

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐀: Visible Camera, 3D Camera, Night Vision Camera, LiDAR

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Security & Surveillance, Automotive Safety, Parking Assistance, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA).