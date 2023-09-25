Shoe Dryer Market to Surpass US$ 42.9 Million at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rising Demand for Shoe Dryers with UV-Sterilization Capabilities Driving Market Growth

Rockville , Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As revealed by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Shoe Dryer Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 42.9 million by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% over the next ten years (2023 to 2033).

Shoe dryers are increasingly incorporating smart technology, allowing users to control drying settings through smartphone apps. This trend adds convenience and customization to the drying process. Shoe dryers with UV-C light sterilization capabilities are gaining popularity. UV-C light effectively kills bacteria, viruses, and fungi, contributing to improved foot hygiene and odor prevention.

Key Segments of Shoe Dryer Industry Research Report

By Type By Application By Power Source By End User Stationary

Portable

Wall-mounted Commercial

Individual Electric

Battery-operated

Solar-powered Residential Consumers

Sports and Athletic Facilities

Commercial Establishments

Military and Law Enforcement



Due to consumers' growing interest in embracing cutting-edge technologies, the global market for shoe dryers is expanding and is predicted to continue this pattern over the forecast period. Boots are dried using a heating technique in shoe dryers. Most shoe dryers have adjustable heating temperatures. Both portable and stationary shoe dryers are available. Among other things, the drop tray & reservoir, temperature setting, drying duration, and capacity affect the performance of shoe dryers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global shoe dryer market is valued at US$ 26.2 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for shoe dryers is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is estimated to touch US$ 42.9 million by the end of 2033.

Sales of individual shoe dryers are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for commercial shoe dryers is expected to advance at 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in Germany is projected to increase at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2033.

“One of the key factors driving the expansion of the shoe dryer market is the rise in disposable income in developing countries. More people are choosing better and more advanced technology products as a result of changing lifestyles and an increase in their standard of living,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Manufacturers are focusing on developing energy-efficient shoe dryers that consume less power while delivering effective drying results. Energy-saving features appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Many shoe dryers offer multiple functions, such as deodorization, sterilization, and even warming features. This trend caters to consumers seeking versatile solutions for their footwear care.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 42.9 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.2% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape within the commercial shoe dryer market is characterized by an extensive array of options, each meticulously designed to cater to diverse industries and settings. Manufacturers are actively engaged in innovation, aiming to craft solutions that seamlessly integrate into different environments, ranging from compact wall-mounted units ideal for fitness centers to larger floor-standing models commonly found in hotels and resorts.

Key manufacturers in this sector continuously refine and expand their product lines to cater to a broad spectrum of business needs. Their relentless focus is on delivering commercial shoe dryers that not only possess high-capacity drying capabilities but also prioritize essential features like energy efficiency, durability, and ease of use.

An exemplary illustration of this commitment to innovation comes from DRYSURE, a notable player in the market. In June 2020, they introduced a groundbreaking shoe dryer capable of accommodating a variety of boot and shoe styles, effectively eliminating moisture without relying on heat. Impressively, this innovative solution operates without the need for batteries or a power source, underlining its efficiency and sustainability.

Key Companies Profiled

Drysure

DryGuy

PEET Shoe Dryer

Shoe Care Innovations

Bluebase Japan

StinkBOSS

Williams Direct Dryers

Meson Global Company

Hygitec

MaxxDry

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global shoe dryer market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (stationary, portable, wall-mounted), power source (electric, battery-operated, solar-powered), distribution channel (online, offline), application (commercial, individual), and end user (residential consumers, sports & athletic facilities, commercial establishments, military & law enforcement), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

