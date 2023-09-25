Spring Water Market: Explosive Growth Forecasted, Expected to Reach USD 465.2 billion by 2031

Spring Water Market

One of the major factors expected to boost the spring water market is the rise in consumer awareness regarding the health advantages of consuming spring water.

Increase in awareness of waterborne diseases, rise in concern about numerous health-related concerns, increase in urban population, surge in disposable income, rise in living standards” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring Water Market by Packaging Type (Bottled, Canned), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. The spring water market size was valued at $210.70 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $465.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in awareness of waterborne diseases like typhoid, diarrhea, and food poisoning, rise in concern about numerous health-related concerns, such as gastrointestinal ailments, neurological disorders, and reproductive problems, increase in urban population, surge in disposable income, rise in living standards, and the advent of eco-friendly container materials drive the global spring water market. However, rise in environmental pollution caused by spring water plastic bottles, lack of awareness about health issues caused by low-cost tap water, and high cost of spring water restrict the growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in consumer awareness of different health concerns, such as gastrointestinal disorders caused by consuming polluted water, expanding innovative work initiatives and modernizing new products, and drinking water shortages in several areas are expected to produce ample opportunities to accelerate spring water market size in the coming years.

The spring water market demand has grown as people become more aware of waterborne illnesses such as malaria, typhoid, dysentery, and food poisoning. Additionally, as awareness of various health-related issues, such as neurological diseases, reproductive difficulties, and gastrointestinal diseases develops, so does the need for safe and pure spring water. This might help the spring water sector throughout the forecast period. Factors such as urban population growth, more disposable income, higher living standards, and the development of eco-friendly container materials are important drivers of the spring water market's expansion this factors are dive the market growth.

In terms of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global spring water market revenue in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The rising convenience of quickly choosing the desired brand of spring water with a certain combination of minerals will drive segment growth throughout forecast period. On the other hand, hypermarkets/supermarkets segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Spring water provides much needed oxygen to the body & brain, aids digestion, aids in weight maintenance, and tastes delicious. Spring water is never flat or boiled. It makes for an excellent drinking experience that is also beneficial to the body. The growth in importance of wellbeing and health among consumers drives the customer’s desire for nutrient-fortified spring water. Spring water demand is growing among travelers and working professionals. These factors are anticipated to boost the spring water market opportunity in the upcoming years.

Based on packaging type, the bottled segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global spring water market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. When large amounts of spring water are collected by a tanker truck and transported to a bottling factory, there is a risk of contamination. To ensure the purity of the bottled water, it must be filtered and treated.

Nestle S.A.

Ten Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

CG Roxane, LLC

Orient Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

3 Spring Water

Coca-Cola

Danone

Pepsico, Inc.

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Europe region garnered the major share in 2021:

By region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global spring water market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The segment's growth is due to high demand for items in Germany and France. Growing public awareness of the advantages of spring water has opened up new opportunities for regional makers and retailers. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region would portray fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for spring water due to factors such as rise in health awareness, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles.

