World Expo 2025: Traditional Japanese "Groundbreaking Ceremony" Held for Expo Pavilion “PASONA NATUREVERSE”

From left: Mr. Itasaka, Professor Sawa, Mr. Ishige, Mr. Nambu Mr. Nambu greeting the crowd Pasona Group Pavilion "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Concept Design Professor Yoshiki Sawa of Osaka University, Executive Producer of the Pavilion Architect Satoshi Itasaka, designer of the pavilion

The "jichinsai" ceremony marks the beginning of the pavilion construction.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will develop a private sector pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Japan (Osaka-Kansai Expo). A traditional Japanese jichinsai ("groundbreaking ceremony") for the Pasona Group pavilion "PASONA NATUREVERSE" was held at the planned construction site of the pavilion at the Expo venue in Yumeshima, Osaka.

The ceremony was attended by 30 people, including Hiroyuki Ishige, Secretary General of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition; Yoshiki Sawa, Professor Emeritus of Osaka University and Executive Producer of the pavilion; Satoshi Itasaka, architect who is involved in the design of the pavilion, and other guests, in addition to Pasona Group CEO Yasuyuki Nambu, Pasona Group executives, and people involved in the pavilion construction. The ceremony was solemnly held under the direction of the chief priest of Izanagi Shrine in Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, to pray for the safety of the construction.

Pasona Group will continue to plan the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" pavilion and collaborate with the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition (public interest incorporated association), aiming for the success of the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

■Thoughts on the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Architectural Design Concept

From Pasona Group Inc. Founder and Group CEO Yasuyuki Nambu:

"The Spiral of Life: From Ammonites to iPS Cells"

The architectural design of the pavilion adopts the spiral shape of ammonites as a “symbol of life”. As organisms which lived approximately 400 million years ago and survived three mass extinction events, ammonites can be regarded as our "predecessors of life". The natural world contains countless spirals of varying scales, as seen in cosmic nebulae and typhoons on the macro scale and in DNA on the micro scale. We posit the spiral as a symbol of a society of true abundance, where people connect with each other toward the pavilion's goal of a "world that reverberates with gratitude". Through its exhibition, Pasona Group aims for visitors of the pavilion to learn about the history of life, the wisdom of humanity, and the design of the future society, thereby feeling a greater sense of gratitude toward life.

■"PASONA NATUREVERSE" Architectural Overview

Site area: 3,514.42 m2

Building area: 2,321.43 m2

Total floor area: 2,284.87 m2

Maximum height: 16.755 m

Structure: Steel frame

Floors: 2

Design: Satoshi Itasaka

Construction Schedule:

September 2023 – Construction starts

November 2024 – Building completed

January 2025 – Interior completed

■"PASONA NATUREVERSE" Concept

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance.

“Thank You, Life.” We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world. Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful?

Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation. We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become creators of a future in which reverberates with gratitude, and work together with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature×Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

■ Main Themes of Pasona Group’s Pavilion

(1) Body: Medical / Food

Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

※As Executive Producer of the pavilion, Pasona Group welcomes Dr. Yoshiki Sawa, Professor Emeritus of Osaka University and leading expert in regenerative medicine using iPS cells.

(2) Heart: Life Purpose / Compassion

Many things have occurred in our society since the pandemic began. Now is the time to create a spiritually rich society in which everyone can think about their future based on the spirit of "compassion," and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid

Creating a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "society of mutual assistance" and a "mutual society".

■"PASONA NATUREVERSE" Executive Producer

Mr. Yoshiki Sawa

・Graduated from Osaka University School of Medicine in 1980

・Professor Emeritus of Osaka University

・Leading expert in cardiovascular surgery and regenerative medicine (first in the world to commercialize myocardial regenerative medicine; pushed for heart sheets to be covered by insurance; first successful in-human myocardial regeneration therapy using iPS cells.)

■ Pasona Group Inc. Company Overview

Since its founding in 1976, Pasona Group Inc. has promoted diversity under its corporate philosophy of providing “Solutions to Society's Problems” and has continued to create opportunities for each and every one of us to play an active role with dreams and pride. In 2008, we began the challenge of regional revitalization by attracting human resources to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. We are taking on the challenge of bringing a way of life and work that is enriching both physically and mentally, and to create new industries with dreams, including a health industry that takes advantage of the rich nature, food, and culture of Awaji Island.

Location: PASONA SQUARE Minami-Aoyama 3-1-30 Minato-ku, Tokyo

Foundation: February 16, 1976

Paid-in capital: 5 billion yen

Business activities: Expert Services (temporary staffing), BPO Services (contracting), HR Consulting, Education & Training, Global Sourcing (overseas HR services), Career Solutions (employee placement, career support), Outsourcing, Life Solutions, Regional Revitalization Solutions

