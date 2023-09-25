Williston Barracks / 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1006364

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston Barracks

DATE/TIME: 09-24-2023 / 2022 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ward Rd. Elmore, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Agg Assault (X2), Criminal Threatening (X3), and Reckless Endangerment (X3)

ACCUSED: Thomas. M. Borello

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified to respond to an address in Elmore, VT for a dispute. When Troopers arrived on scene, they learned that Thomas Borello had arrived at the residence and threatened the occupants with a gun.

Occupants were able to disarm Borello and then he fled the scene prior to Troopers arrival. Borello was later located and taken into custody with the assistance of the Morristown Police Department.

Borello was transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. Borello was later held without bail and lodged at the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-25-2023 / 1230 hrs.

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.