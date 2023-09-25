Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics for Pharma market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharma 2023-2033: Forecasts by Type (CTS Manufacturing, CTS Logistics & Distribution, CT Supply Chain Management, CTS Packaging & Storage), by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV, Post Launch) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The clinical trial supply and logistics for pharma market is valued at US$13.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The globalization of clinical trials is driving the need for robust global supply chain networks. Emerging markets are becoming increasingly important for conducting clinical trials, necessitating the establishment of reliable distribution channels in regions with diverse regulatory requirements and infrastructures.

The shift towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies has led to an increase in the number of specialized drugs with smaller patient populations. This trend requires pharmaceutical companies to adopt more agile and flexible supply chain models, capable of efficiently handling small batch sizes and niche patient groups.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics for Pharma Market?

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early months of 2020 presented unparalleled difficulties for a multitude of global industries, including the pharmaceutical sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on clinical trials, an essential stage in the process of drug development. The supply logistics of clinical trials, which are essential for the successful implementation of trials, were significantly impacted.

The implementation of lockdown measures, imposition of travel restrictions, and the occurrence of workforce shortages have impeded the flow of both raw materials and finished products, resulting in notable disruptions to the manufacturing and distribution processes, thereby causing delays. Pharmaceutical companies encountered challenges in procuring indispensable resources, resulting in the possibility of scarcities in pivotal trial materials.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a notable increase in the need for certain pharmaceuticals and medical resources, specifically those employed in the management and care of individuals afflicted with COVID-19. The increase in demand exerted further pressure on an already overburdened supply chain, resulting in the allocation of resources and focus away from materials required for clinical trials. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies were compelled to strategically manoeuvre within a highly competitive environment in order to secure a consistent and reliable source of materials for their ongoing clinical trials.

The implementation of social distancing measures, imposition of lockdowns, and heightened safety concerns have resulted in significant disruptions to the process of patient recruitment and retention in clinical trials. A considerable number of participants exhibited reluctance in attending clinical trial sites, while healthcare facilities frequently prioritised their efforts towards addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The aforementioned circumstance had an impact on the accessibility of patients for clinical trials and introduced a sense of unpredictability concerning the need for trial materials, thereby rendering supply planning a multifaceted undertaking. The onset of the pandemic necessitated regulatory agencies to implement a range of flexible measures and adjustments in order to address the difficulties encountered by the pharmaceutical sector.

Although the implementation of these measures was deemed essential to accelerate the development of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, it concurrently brought about a level of uncertainty and supplementary compliance factors that needed to be taken into account in the continuation of clinical trials. The process of adjusting to these modifications while upholding adherence to regulatory standards introduced additional intricacy to the management of supply logistics. In order to address challenges pertaining to patient recruitment and retention, numerous clinical trials have implemented the utilisation of remote monitoring and virtual visits. This measure not only guaranteed the protection of participants but also mitigated the necessity for in-person visits to trial locations, thereby addressing certain logistical difficulties. In response to this transition, supply chain managers were required to modify their approaches by devising strategies aimed at directly distributing trial materials to patients or local healthcare facilities.

Pharmaceutical corporations have acknowledged the necessity of diversifying their supply chains as a strategic measure to mitigate potential disruptions in the future. This process entailed the identification of alternative suppliers and manufacturing locations, frequently situated in disparate geographic regions. In order to mitigate reliance on a singular supply chain and bolster resilience, companies sought to diversify their sources of critical materials.

Pharmaceutical companies have implemented stringent prioritisation and allocation strategies in order to effectively allocate limited supplies. The process encompassed the evaluation of the significance of ongoing trials, the potential advantages for patients, and the accessibility of alternative treatments. Companies strive to ensure the uninterrupted progress of high-priority trials through diligent resource management.

The significance of supply chain resilience was underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought attention to the susceptibility of global supply chains to unanticipated disruptions. Consequently, it is probable that the pharmaceutical industry will prioritise the establishment of robust and flexible supply chains. This may entail the expansion of supplier variety, augmentation of safety stock quantities, and integration of advanced technologies for real-time tracking and monitoring.

The implementation of remote monitoring and virtual visits has demonstrated efficacy in effectively managing disruptions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This particular experience has the potential to result in a sustained transition towards decentralised clinical trials, extending beyond the period of the pandemic. The realignment of supply logistics is necessary to ensure the efficient delivery of trial materials to participants' residences or nearby healthcare facilities. The clinical trials supply logistics in the pharmaceutical industry faced unparalleled challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The primary challenges encountered encompassed disruptions in global supply chains, heightened demand for specific medications, and difficulties in patient recruitment. Nevertheless, the industry exhibited a remarkable ability to adapt and innovate in response. To navigate the complexities of clinical trial supply logistics during the pandemic, various strategies were implemented, including remote monitoring, diversification of suppliers, and prioritisation of resources.

In the foreseeable future, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to prioritise supply chain resilience and further integrate virtual trial technologies. These adaptations will not only enhance the industry's preparedness for future crises but also facilitate the advancement of clinical trial practises. Through the acquisition of knowledge from the various obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical sector is positioned to enhance its strength, adaptability, and patient-focused methodology in relation to clinical trials and the advancement of drugs.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rise of Personalized Medicine and Small Batch Sizes

The shift towards personalized medicine is reshaping the pharmaceutical landscape and, consequently, clinical trial supply logistics. Personalized treatments, often targeting specific genetic or biomarker profiles, lead to smaller patient populations. This trend results in the need for more agile and flexible supply chain models capable of efficiently handling small batch sizes.

Personalized medicine also introduces complexities related to patient-specific dosing and packaging requirements. Customizing investigational products to individual patient needs demands precise coordination between manufacturing, labelling, and distribution processes. This ensures that patients receive the correct dosage strength and form, reflecting the tailored nature of their treatment.

Furthermore, the rise of personalized medicine calls for enhanced patient engagement and education regarding the proper administration of investigational products. This includes providing clear instructions and support materials to patients and healthcare providers, ultimately contributing to the success of clinical trials.

Expansion into Emerging Markets

The globalization of clinical trials, including the expansion into emerging markets, is a significant driver influencing clinical trial supply logistics. Emerging markets offer diverse patient populations and potential access to treatment-naive cohorts, making them increasingly attractive for clinical research. However, conducting trials in these regions introduces unique logistical challenges.

Navigating diverse regulatory requirements, cultural considerations, and varying infrastructure levels in emerging markets requires careful planning and expertise. Establishing reliable distribution channels and ensuring the quality and integrity of investigational products in these regions is crucial for the success of global clinical trials.

Furthermore, the expansion into emerging markets demands a deep understanding of local supply chain dynamics, including transportation networks and temperature-controlled storage capabilities. This necessitates close collaboration with local partners and vendors to ensure seamless operations. Successfully addressing the logistical challenges of expanding into emerging markets opens up new opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to conduct impactful clinical research on a global scale.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Advanced Analytics and Predictive Modelling

In the dynamic landscape of clinical trial supply logistics, the integration of advanced analytics and predictive modelling stands out as a transformative opportunity for pharmaceutical companies. By harnessing the power of data-driven insights, companies can significantly enhance their forecasting accuracy, optimize inventory levels, and proactively address potential disruptions in the supply chain. This technology-driven approach allows for a more agile and responsive supply chain, ensuring that investigational products reach patients efficiently and without delays.

Advanced analytics enables companies to analyze historical data, current demand patterns, and various external factors that may impact the supply chain. Machine learning algorithms can identify trends and patterns that may not be immediately apparent to human operators. This empowers companies to make more informed decisions regarding inventory management, production planning, and distribution strategies.

Predictive modelling takes this a step further by using data to forecast future demand and potential supply chain bottlenecks. By accurately predicting fluctuations in demand, pharmaceutical companies can optimize their production schedules and prevent overstocking or shortages. Additionally, this technology allows for the identification of potential risks in the supply chain, enabling companies to implement proactive measures to mitigate them.

Blockchain and Traceability Solutions

Blockchain technology offers a promising opportunity to revolutionize the way clinical trial supply chains are managed and monitored. By providing a secure and immutable ledger, blockchain enables end-to-end traceability of pharmaceutical products. Each transaction or movement of a product is recorded and cannot be altered, providing an unprecedented level of transparency and accountability.

This technology is particularly crucial for maintaining the integrity of the supply chain, especially for high-value, high-risk, or temperature-sensitive products. It ensures that every step of the journey, from manufacturing to distribution, is documented and verifiable. This level of transparency not only enhances regulatory compliance but also builds trust among stakeholders, including regulators, healthcare providers, and patients.

Moreover, blockchain can facilitate real-time tracking of products, allowing for immediate response in case of any deviations from the expected path. For instance, in the case of a temperature excursion in a cold chain, blockchain can trigger automated alerts, enabling rapid intervention to safeguard product quality. This level of responsiveness is invaluable in ensuring that investigational products maintain their efficacy and safety.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the clinical trial supply and logistics for pharma market are Almac Group, Bilcare Limited, Biocair, Capsugel, Catalent, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, FedEx, ICON plc, Intertek Group plc, KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED, Kuehne+Nagel, Marken (A UPS Company), Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Movianto, Parexel International (MA) Corporation, PCI Pharma Services (PCI), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., and Yourway. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 7 th August 2023, Almac Group announced a $65 million expansion project on the company’s North American headquarters campus in Souderton, PA. This expansion is a strategic investment in Cold chain operations, just-in-time processing, and analytical testing capabilities. These are crucial to supporting the development of Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Products (ATMPs).

August 2023, Almac Group announced a $65 million expansion project on the company’s North American headquarters campus in Souderton, PA. This expansion is a strategic investment in Cold chain operations, just-in-time processing, and analytical testing capabilities. These are crucial to supporting the development of Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Products (ATMPs). On 18th January 2023, Eurofins Scientific acquired assets to establish a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory campus in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The acquisition includes a facility capable of supporting large global and Indian pharmaceutical clients as well as small biotech companies in the areas of synthetic organic chemistry, analytical R&D, bioanalytical services (for both large and small molecules), in-vivo pharmacology, safety toxicology and formulation R&D. The state-of-the-art laboratories occupy over 90,000 ft2.

