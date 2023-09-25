5G Infrastructure Market size is Anticipated to Garner $83.62 Billion by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 45.3%

5G Infrastructure Market

Surge in demand for mobile broadband services and proliferation of M2M/IoT connections drives the growth 5G infrastructure industry” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure, Network Technology, Chipset Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at $2.06 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $83.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5196

The network of small & macro cell base type stations with edge computing potential required for the fifth-generation technology standard designed for cellular networks is referred to as 5G infrastructure. It also offers low latency coverage for large data streams, which power applications such as semi-autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and IoT devices.

Region wise, the 5G infrastructure market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific dominated the 5G infrastructure market in 2020, and is projected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in the flexible 5G infrastructure segment. Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth by the end of the forecast period, followed by North America.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5196

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the 5G infrastructure industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, 5G infrastructure market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the 5G infrastructure industry include:

⦁ AT&T

⦁ Huawei Devices Co. Ltd.

⦁ Ericsson

⦁ Intel Corporation

⦁ Mediatek Inc.

⦁ Nokia Corporation

⦁ Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

⦁ Hewlett Packard Enterprise

⦁ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

⦁ Verizon

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronics and semiconductor sector. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to increase in number of COVID-19 cases, and are expected to remain closed in first quarter of 2022. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted global supply chain posing challenges for manufactures to reach customers.

Growth of the global 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as rise in demand for mobile broadband services and proliferation of M2M/IoT connections. Increased acceptance of virtual networking architecture in telecom industry, lower latency in 5G, and surge in mobile data traffic fuels the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5196

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global 5G infrastructure market size along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The overall 5G infrastructure market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁ The current 5G infrastructure market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the 5G infrastructure market share of key vendors.

⦁ The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Contact Us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com