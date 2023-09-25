Renewable Fuel Market size estimated to hit $2034.6 billion by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 7.9%

Renewable Fuel Market

Renewable Fuel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Renewable Fuel Market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increase the demand for biofuels across the globe.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Allied Market Research published a report on the Renewable Fuel Market by Type (Geothermal, Biofuels, Hydropower, Wind, Solar, Others), by Application (Cooling and Heating Sector, Power Sector, Transportation Sector, Others), by REGION (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The renewable fuel market size was valued at $955 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2034.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The renewable fuel market is gaining momentum owing to several joint as well as individual initiatives from government and private players. The Paris agreement and net zero target pledges have played a big role in the energy shift occurring worldwide.

Wind source is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 8.3%, in terms of revenue, during the renewable fuel market forecast period.

The renewable fuel market is highly driven by net zero commitments pledged by countries. This has led to a shift in power generation through sources that are clean and green.

Hydropower, solar, and wind sources are widely used, however, geothermal and biofuel segments are experiencing rising demand for the same. availability of cheap alternatives and fluctuating oil & gas prices impact the for renewable fuel market growth. Meanwhile, energy transition goals are expected to drive renewable fuel market growth in the projection period.

Renewable fuels are generated through renewable sources such as feedstock, solar, hydropower, and geothermal ways of producing energy. They are termed renewable owing to the fact that they are available in huge amounts and can be harnessed infinitely.

Renewable fuel market demand secure and sustainable fuel is expected to increase the demand for biofuels across the globe. Several government support programs for eco-alternatives of fuel and consumption of biofuel are expected to grow at significant levels over the next few decades.

Biomass-based diesel and ethanol represent the majority share of renewable energy. According to the Tracking Transport report by the International Energy Agency, transportation biofuel production has expanded by over 6%.

Renewable fuel industry growth was driven by a tax incentive available to gasoline marketers, fueling the use of ethanol as a gas extender and octane enhancer, largely by independent marketers looking for a competitive edge against the major oil companies.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Clean Energy Fuels

Cosan SA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

My Eco Energy

Neste

Renewable Energy Group

Shell plc

Suncor Energy Inc.

Total Energies

Valero Energy Corporation

While other renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar energy, are not practical for many types of transportation, renewable fuels are.

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, airplanes powered by biomass-based sustainable aviation fuels, and biodiesel-powered buses are just a few examples of how sustainable fuels have already affected the transportation industry.

In 2020, renewable electricity generation rose nearly 7%, with wind and solar photovoltaic technologies together accounting for almost 60% of this increase. The share of renewables in global electricity generation reached almost 29% in 2020, a record annual increase of two percentage points.

Asia-Pacific dominated the renewable fuel market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a notable pace during the forecast period. Rising population and widespread electrification in rural homes are fueling the demand for energy to power homes, businesses and communities.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and associated social distancing guidelines have reduced overall energy consumption, resulting in a decline in demand for energy, including biomass-powered electricity.

The growth in global power generation was pulled by BRICS countries (8.5% in 2021, 10% above their 2019 level), where electricity consumption increased noticeably, especially in China (9.7%), India (4.8%), Russia (6.4%) and in Brazil (9.5%); in China, most of the increase in power generation came from coal, wind, and solar.

Wind and solar being significant contributors for the same. Thermal power generation (64% of the global power mix in 2021) strongly recovered in 2021(5.7%), while wind and solar generation continued to rise at a steady pace (16.0% and 23.0%, respectively).

