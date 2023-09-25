Global Managed Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Managed Services Market Report 2023

Managed Services Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The market size of the global managed services is expected to grow to $417.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Managed Services Global Market Report 2023" provides all-encompassing market data. According to their projection, the managed services market is expected to reach $417.53 billion in 2027, with a 10.0% CAGR.

Managed services market expansion is driven by increased demand for secure IT infrastructure. North America is poised to dominate this market. Major players include IBM, Fujitsu Global, Accenture, Atos SE, Cisco, DXC Technology Company, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and Rackspace Technology.

Managed Services Market Segments
• By Service Type: Managed Security Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Data Center And IT Infrastructure Services, Managed Communication And Collaboration Services, Managed Mobility Services, Managed Information Services, Other Service Types
• By Deployment model: Cloud, On-Premises
• By Organizational Sizes: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
• By Application: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global managed services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5697&type=smp

A managed service involves outsourcing tasks to a third party, typically in business IT. This enhances service quality, reduces costs, and frees up internal teams for business-specific work. It is cost-effective, boosts end-user capabilities, and lets in-house IT concentrate on strategic IT initiatives.

Read More On The Managed Services Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/managed-services-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Managed Services Market Trends And Strategies
4. Managed Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Managed Services Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Cloud Managed Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-managed-services-global-market-report

Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/managed-security-services-global-market-report

IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-managed-services-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Global Managed Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Ice Boxes Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Global Heating Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Global Firewall As A Service Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
View All Stories From This Author