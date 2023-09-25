Building Automation System Market size is Expected to Attain $194.9 Billion by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 10%

Building Automation System Market

Rising security concerns, increasing demand for integrated security and monitoring solutions to drives growth of global building automation systems industry” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Building Automation System Market by Component, Application, and Offerings: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global building automation system market was valued at $75.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $194.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2030.

Building Automation Systems (BAS), also known as Building Management Systems or Building Control Systems, are systems that regulate numerous electrical, electronic, and mechanical systems all throughout a building. It is a distributed control system that unites several building system types into a single and central location. Building automation systems are typically used to operate the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems in a building, but they are also used to regulate the lighting, security, and other systems in the building.

Governments of various nations are providing industries with considerable incentives to use business automation technology. The Indian Government is urging various companies to implement business automation technology since it saves money and consumes less energy. Furthermore, during the forecast period, proactive government measures to encourage the adoption of BAS systems are anticipated to increase the building automation system market growth .

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the building automation system industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, building automation system market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the building automation system industry include:

⦁ Robert Bosch

⦁ Hubbell Inc.

⦁ Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

⦁ Johnson Controls International plc

⦁ Honeywell International Inc.

⦁ ABB Ltd

⦁ Siemens AG

⦁ General Electric

⦁ United Technologies Corporation

⦁ Schneider Electric

Building automation systems used to run independently on a separate network, which was not a cost-effective or efficient model for building operation. Building automation solutions, on the other hand, are now being combined with traditional building automation systems. Furthermore, integrating security systems will provide additional benefits such as advanced administration, cost savings, improved communication across building management modules, and decreased incident response time. During the predicted period, this tendency is likely to continue.

Rising security concerns and increasing demand for integrated security and monitoring solutions are projected to drive growth of the global building automation systems market over the forecast period. Security and access controls have the largest revenue share in the global building automation industry. These services include safety-critical e.g., fire or social alarm systems and security-critical e.g., intrusion alarm.

