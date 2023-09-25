Self Funded Health Insurance Market to See Sustainable Growth Ahead: Cigna, Aetna, Sun Life Financial
HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global Self Funded Health Insurance Market Study Forecast till 2029. This Self Funded Health Insurance market report brings data for the estimated year 2023 and forecasted till 2029 in terms of both, value (USD Million) and volume (MT) Market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Self Funded Health Insurance market. Additionally, to complement insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue, and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Cigna, UnitedHealthcare Insurance, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Tokio Marine HCC, National General Benefits Solutions, Aetna Inc., HM Insurance Group, Sun Life Financial, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, Premera Blue Cross, Unum Group, American Fidelity, Ameritas, Brighton Health Plan Solutions, Careington Benefit Solutions, ASR Corporation. All etc.
Market Snapshot
The self-funded health insurance market, also known as self-insured health plans or self-funded health benefits, is a segment of the health insurance industry where employers assume the financial risk for their employees' healthcare expenses rather than purchasing traditional health insurance from an insurance carrier.
The Global Self Funded Health Insurance market was valued at USD 25106.41 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 34071.18 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.22 % during 2023-2028.
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global Self Funded Health Insurance market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Individual, Aggregate, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises. The Large Enterprises segment accounted for highest market share in 2022 and is hence expected to be the next fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period.
By Geography: North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, Others
Qualitative Insights from Study
Self Funded Health Insurance Market Trends
• Small and Mid-Sized Employers: A growing trend of smaller companies adopting self-funded plans.
• Reference-Based Pricing: Employers using reference-based pricing models for cost control.
Self Funded Health Insurance Market Drivers
• Cost Containment: Rising healthcare costs drive employers to seek cost-effective options.
• Customization: Employers value tailored plans that fit their workforce's needs.
• Data-Driven Decision-Making: Employers rely on data for effective cost management.
• Employee Benefits: Competitive benefits help attract and retain talent.
Self Funded Health Insurance Market Opportunity
• Stop-Loss Insurance: Growth in the stop-loss insurance market due to self-funding.
• Healthcare Transparency Tools: Opportunities in providing tools for informed healthcare decisions.
• Regulatory Changes: Adaptation to evolving healthcare regulations for innovation.
Research Objective
• To define and describe the Self Funded Health Insurance segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the Self Funded Health Insurance by value in USD Million.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Self Funded Health Insurance and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global Self Funded Health Insurance Market size market and estimate the market size for Manufacturers, Type and Regions.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Self Funded Health Insurance excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived based on weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Self Funded Health Insurance market and its sub segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand Self Funded Health Insurance market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
