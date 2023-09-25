Global Managed Security Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The market size of managed security services is expected to grow to $55.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive market insights. According to their forecast, the managed security services market is expected to reach $55.52 billion in 2027, growing at a 15.3% CAGR.

The managed security services market grows due to increased security breaches. North America is poised to dominate this market. Key players include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, and Secureworks Inc.

Managed Security Services Market Segments

• By Type: Network Security, Terminal Security, Application Security, Cloud Security

• By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• By Application: Intrusion Detection and Prevention, Threat Prevention, Distributed Denial of Services, Firewall Management, End-Point Security, Risk assessment

• By End User: BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global managed security services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6026&type=smp

Managed security services are proactive security offerings by third-party vendors, customized to an organization's evolving security needs.

Read More On The Managed Security Services Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/managed-security-services-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Managed Security Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Managed Security Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Managed Security Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Managed Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/managed-services-global-market-report

Perimeter Security Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/perimeter-security-global-market-report

Cloud Managed Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-managed-services-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model