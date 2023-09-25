Berlin Barracks/ VCOR, VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3005185

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: September 16, 2023, at approximately 0132 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Hill Rd., Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION:

20x Violation Conditions of Release

3x Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: John Neville

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks received a report of a violation of court orders.

Investigation revealed, John Neville (51) of Waterbury, VT was in violation of numerous Court ordered Conditions of Release and in violation of a Court ordered Abuse Prevention Order. John was unable to be located on September 16, 2023. John was later located during another incident and lodged at Northeast State Correctional Facility for that incident.

On September 24, 2023, Troopers issued John a citation for the above-mentioned charges at the Northeast State Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

