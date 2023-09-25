Berlin Barracks/ VCOR, VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A3005185
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: September 16, 2023, at approximately 0132 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Hill Rd., Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION:
20x Violation Conditions of Release
3x Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: John Neville
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks received a report of a violation of court orders.
Investigation revealed, John Neville (51) of Waterbury, VT was in violation of numerous Court ordered Conditions of Release and in violation of a Court ordered Abuse Prevention Order. John was unable to be located on September 16, 2023. John was later located during another incident and lodged at Northeast State Correctional Facility for that incident.
On September 24, 2023, Troopers issued John a citation for the above-mentioned charges at the Northeast State Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
