TELUS Mental Health Index reveals two-in-five workers in Canada do not know what an Employee Assistance Program is

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Health today released its monthly TELUS Mental Health Index, revealing that two-in-five workers in Canada are unfamiliar with the purpose of an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) - also known as an Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) - and what it offers. Workers who reported being familiar with an EAP and what it offers had a higher mental health score than those who did not. The Index also found that despite no cost to workers, more than 27 per cent cite cost as a major barrier in using EAPs.



“Employee Assistance Programs provide a wealth of mental health resources and support for employees and their families, but the fact that 40 per cent of workers don't understand the purpose of these programs creates a significant gap in utilization,” said Juggy Sihota, Chief Growth Officer, TELUS Health. “While EAPs have existed for a long time, we also cannot assume employees understand how to access or use them. Companies can demonstrate stronger support for their employees' wellbeing by offering a steady stream of education and information about EAPs to address this gap, to help drive utilization and to increase productivity.”

Underutilization of EAPs directly linked to lack of awareness among employees.

Among workers who would not use or don’t think they would use an EAP, 34 per cent do not know what it covers, 23 per cent are concerned about confidentiality, and 21 per cent do not know how to access the service.

Thirty-five per cent of workers are familiar with an EAP and what it covers.

Workers who know what an EAP is and what it offers have the highest mental health score (66.3), nearly three points higher than workers who do not know what an EAP (63.5) is and nearly two points higher than the national average (64.6).



Nearly one-third of workers report affordability as the main barrier to accessing mental health support, followed by lack of available care and long wait times.

Workers under 40 are 80 per cent more likely than workers over 50 to have reported affordability as a barrier to accessing mental health support.

The mental health scores of workers reporting affordability as a barrier to accessing mental health support is more than 23 points lower than workers reporting no barriers or no need for support.

Parents are 40 per cent more likely than non-parents to have reported affordability as a barrier to accessing mental health support.



“When people become aware of the opportunity to access free, confidential counselling through an Employee Assistance Program, they are often thrilled. They also deeply appreciate the support their organization provides for this service,” said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. “Many are not aware that the offerings in an EAP extend far beyond counseling to include resources like financial, legal and family support, as well as round-the-clock crisis support available throughout the year. While an EAP serves as a fundamental resource, we’ve gone the extra mile by introducing Total Mental Health - a solution that offers everything in an EAP plus care navigation and sustained guided support on a long-term basis. With an EAP and Total Mental Health, the support available to employees is better than it ever has been, but the challenge of widespread awareness remains.”

After reaching its peak in July, the mental health score of workers in Canada declined more than half a point in August 2023, to 64.6.

The August TELUS Mental Health Index also includes important findings related to caregivers and vacation policies. Read the full Canadian TELUS Mental Health Index report findings here .

