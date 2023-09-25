Manufacturing Execution System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Manufacturing Execution System Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The market size of the manufacturing execution system is expected to grow to $22.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Manufacturing Execution System Global Market Report 2023" offers extensive market insights. According to their forecast, the manufacturing execution system market is expected to reach $22.89 billion in 2027, growing at an 11.7% CAGR.

The manufacturing execution system market expands due to higher demand for mass production and connected supply chains to meet population growth. Asia-Pacific is set to dominate this market. Key players are ABB Ltd., AVEVA plc, Dassault Systèmes, Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, SAP SE, and General Electric Company.

Manufacturing Execution System Market Segments

• By Offering: Software, Services

• By Deployment: On-premise, On-demand, Hybrid

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium Size Enterprise, Large Enterprise

• By Process Industry: Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Management, Other Process Industries

• By Geography: The global manufacturing execution system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A manufacturing execution system (MES) is dynamic software overseeing manufacturing processes, bridging ERP and process control systems, providing data for optimizing production. It tracks, documents, and controls manufacturing from raw materials to end products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Manufacturing Execution System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Manufacturing Execution System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Manufacturing Execution System Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

