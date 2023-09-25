HCM City, New York City sign MOU to establish sister city relations

VIETNAM, September 25 -

NEW YORK — HCM City and New York City have officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish sister city relations.

The MOU, signed by chairman of HCM City Phan Văn Mãi and Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, aims to strengthen cooperation between the two cities and assist HCM City in its goal of becoming a regional and international financial hub.

The signing took place on Thursday night (September 21) in the presence of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who hailed the MOU as evidence of the growing relationship between Việt Nam and the US.

The partnership between HCM City and New York City will facilitate comprehensive cooperation in various fields such as economy, finance, culture, science and technology, innovation, education, and the environment.

Mayor Eric Adams shared his memories of Việt Nam from a previous visit and emphasised New York City’s commitment to supporting HCM City’s development as a strong financial centre in the region and internationally.

During the meeting, PM Chính assured that Việt Nam would protect the rights and interests of American investors, particularly those from New York, who wish to invest in the country.

There are currently over 1,500 Vietnamese students studying and conducting research at universities in New York City, highlighting the potential for educational and cultural exchange between the two cities.

PM Chính’s visit to the US (September 17-23) included attending the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly and participating in discussions on global issues such as climate change and pandemic response.

With the signing of the MOU, the two cities are expected to deepen their relationship and explore opportunities for cooperation and mutual growth in various sectors, said the PM. — VNS