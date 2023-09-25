PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2023 "Ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa mga Pilipino" says Bong Go during ceremonial turnover of Super Health Center in Zamboanga City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, commended the local government of Zamboanga City and the Department of Health (DOH) for the successful ceremonial turnover of a Super Health Center in Barangay Sangali on Thursday, September 21. In a video message, Go expressed his confidence that the said health facility would be able to provide accessible healthcare services to the residents. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa malalayong lugar," said Go. "It is a significant step towards enhanced healthcare services in communities. Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH, LGUs and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds had been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. The Super Health Center is an enhanced version of the rural health unit, offering a wide range of health services such as database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation areas, diagnostic services (including laboratory tests, X-rays, and ultrasounds), pharmacy services, and ambulatory surgical units. Additionally, these centers provide services such as eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, which enables remote diagnosis and treatment of patients. Go emphasized the critical role that Super Health Centers play in decongesting hospitals, facilitating early disease detection, and providing essential healthcare services such as primary care and medical consultations directly to the community. "Ano po itong Super Health Center? It's a medium type of a polyclinic. Pwede po diyan 'yung panganganak, dental, laboratory, x-ray, pagpapabakuna. Alam n'yo naisipan ko po 'yang Super Health Center noong 2021. Sa kakaikot ko po ng buong Pilipinas, 'yung mga may sakit anlayo ng byahe, yung mga buntis nanganganak na lang sa tricycle o sa jeepney dahil malalayo ang hospital. Ngayon po magkakaroon na kayong sarili ninyong health center. Pwede na po diyan 'yung panganganak, pagkonsulta, at iba pa," shared Go. "Malaking tulong po ito na ma-decongest 'yung mga hospitals. Makakatulong rin sa early disease detection para maagapan ang sakit. Hindi na kailangang ilakbay pa natin ng napakalayo para makapunta sa hospital," he added. Go also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the officials for their unwavering commitment to public service. Among those present were Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe, Vice Mayor Pinpin Pareja, DOH Undersecretary Abdullah Dumama, and Regional Director Joshua Brillantes. The council was well-represented by Councilors Vino Guingona, Cary John Pioc, Jerome Santos, Jimmy Villaflores, and Gerky Velasco. Barangay Captain Ruben of Ullas was also acknowledged for his contributions. Go also encouraged individuals with health concerns to avail of the services available at the nearby Malasakit Center, situated at Zamboanga City Medical Center, Mindanao Central Sanitarium, and Labuan General Hospital. Functioning as a one-stop shop, the Malasakit Center facilitates access to medical assistance from various government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The most recent center was inaugurated at Bislig District Hospital in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur, an event Go attended on September 15. DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than seven million Filipinos. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go remains committed to supporting various projects in the city, aligning with his vision to foster progress even in challenging times. These projects include the construction of a multipurpose building that will be turned into a sub-national laboratory capacity building for serology and molecular testing, construction of a children's park and a two-story building inside Camp Navarro General Hospital.