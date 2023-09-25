PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2023 Bong Go extends assistance to displaced workers in Merida, Leyte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in coordination with Mayor Lando Villasencio, provided additional assistance to 315 displaced workers who attended an occupational safety and health orientation conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Merida, Leyte on Friday, September 22. The orientation, which was held at the municipal recreational gymnasium, was aimed to educate workers about the importance of workplace safety and health standards. The training was not only informative but also a significant step towards ensuring the welfare and security of local workers. During the said event, Go's team handed out shirts, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the identified displaced workers. "Nais ko po na iparating sa inyo ang aking buong suporta at pagmamahal sa panahong ito ng inyong pangangailangan. Alam ko po ang hirap na dinaranas ninyo dahil sa pagkawala ng inyong trabaho, at nais kong malaman ninyo na kami ay nandito para sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," said Go, an adopted son of Leyte, in a video message. "Sa abot ng aking makakaya, patuloy kaming magsusumikap na magbigay ng tulong at oportunidad para sa inyong kinabukasan. Mahalaga na malaman ninyo na kami ay nagtutulungan kasama ang iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno upang hanapan ng mga paraan kung paano kami makakatulong sa inyo," he continued. To ensure that those who reside in rural areas lacking job opportunities are taken care of, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households who are ready to perform unskilled physical labor for a period of time. The senator likewise encouraged those with health concerns to seek the assistance of any of the 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, five of which are established in the province. The Malasakit Center brings all relevant agencies under one roof, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, to ensure poor and indigent patients can conveniently access medical assistance programs to cover their hospital-related expenses. A Malasakit Center has been opened each at the New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay City, Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) in Tacloban City, Ormoc District Hospital in Ormoc City, and Leyte Provincial Hospital and Governor Benjamin T. Romualdez General Hospital and Schistosomiasis Center (GBTRGHSC) in Palo. In an effort to enhance healthcare services within the province, Go also sponsored and successfully pushed for the passage of Republic Act No. 11567, increasing the bed capacity of EVRMC. Furthermore, he was instrumental in the enactment of RA 11566, converting the Schistosomiasis Control and Research Hospital into the GBTRGHSC. Meanwhile, he also mentioned that there will be Super Health Centers to be established in Hilongos and Baybay City. Super Health Centers offer basic health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services in Super Health Centers are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation center; and telemedicine. Go also highlighted RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The Regional Specialty Centers Act plays a pivotal role in the healthcare legislative agenda of the Marcos administration, as detailed in the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028. "Huwag po kayong mawawalan ng pag-asa. Patuloy nating haharapin ang mga pagsubok na ito ng magkakasama. Kasama ninyo ang buong sambayanan na nagmamalasakit sa inyong kalagayan. Magtulungan tayo, at sa tulong ng Diyos, malalampasan natin ito," he ended. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alangalang, Babatngon, Carigara, Dagami, Isabel, Jaro, La Paz, Leyte and Tolosa; construction of the Merida Community Hospital; construction of flood control structures in Alangalang, Javier, Tanauan and Tolosa; and acquisition of dump trucks for the local governments of Isabel and Villaba, among others.