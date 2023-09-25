PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2023 Bong Go honored with Gawad Pagkilala Award at San Mateo's 451st Founding Anniversary On the 451st Founding Anniversary of San Mateo, Rizal, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was honored with the Gawad Pagkilala Award at the Municipal Stadium on September 21, in recognition of his significant contributions to the community. In his speech, Go extended his gratitude to the residents of San Mateo for their warm welcome, saying, "Sa araw na ito, sa pagdiriwang ng ika-451 na anibersaryo ng pagkakatatag ng San Mateo, Rizal, ako po ay lubos na nagagalak na maging bahagi ng makasaysayang okasyon na ito." "Nais kong magpasalamat sa inyong lahat, sa mga kababayan ko dito sa San Mateo, sa mainit na pagtanggap at pagsalubong sa amin sa inyong bayan. Salamat rin sa parangal na iginawad ninyo sa akin. With or without award ay patuloy lang akong magseserbisyo sa aking mga kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. Go then emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation in the progress of the community. "Ang bayanihan ay hindi lamang simpleng kataga, ito ay isinasabuhay natin at ito ang nagpapalakas sa ating komunidad, at nagbibigay inspirasyon sa ating lahat upang magkasama tayo sa pagharap ng mga pagsubok at hamon," he stated. Go also lauded the local government led by Mayor Bartolome Rivera for their service to the community, saying, "Nais kong bigyan ng papuri ang aking mga kapwa lingkod-bayan, sa inyong walang sawang serbisyong ibinibigay sa inyong bayan." Go extended further support to residents who may need medical assistance from the government. Go mentioned that there are Malasakit Centers in the province that they can reach out to if they need support with their medical-related expenses. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," said Go. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program is designed to help ensure that indigent patients have convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by partner agencies. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, there are 159 operational centers that have assisted more than seven million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health. In Rizal, the Malasakit Centers are located at Antipolo City Hospital System Annex IV, Casimiro A. Ynares Sr. Memorial Hospital in Rodriguez, Bagong Cainta Municipal Hospital, and Margarito A. Duavit Memorial Hospital in Binangonan. On the same day, Go also personally attended the Super Health Center groundbreaking ceremony in the town. The event was also attended by local officials, including Governor Nina Ricci Ynares, Mayor Rivera, Vice Mayor Jaime Romel Roxas, and Municipal Health Officer Dr. Nyl Jarem Amorsolo, among others. Super Health Centers shall provide convenient access for basic healthcare delivery, offering a wide range of medical services to communities. These Super Health Centers provide services such as database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units, diagnostic services (including laboratory, X-ray, and ultrasound), pharmacies, and ambulatory surgical units. Additional services include eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, as well as telemedicine for remote diagnosis and treatment. Aside from San Mateo, more Super Health Centers are funded across Rizal, including two in Antipolo City and one of each in Binangonan, Jala-Jala, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Taytay, Tanay, Angono, Cainta, and Cardona. Moreover, the senator also shared that he is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently passed Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Meanwhile, as an adopted son of CALABARZON, Go assured the residents of his continued support. "Ako naman po bilang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go at bilang adopted son ng CALABARZON, asahan niyo patuloy akong tutulong sa inyong pag-asenso sa abot ng aking makakaya," he said. "Sa pagbibigay ng oportunidad sa ating mga mamamayan, patuloy nating pinatutunayan na ang pagtutulungan at pagkakaisa ay isang epektibong daan patungo sa ating pagbangon muli mula sa mga pagsubok na ating hinaharap," he added. Go concluded his speech with a call for continued unity and compassion for others, saying "Nawa'y magtuloy-tuloy ang inyong pag-unlad. Nawa'y patuloy tayong magkaisa, magtulungan, at magbayanihan upang maging inspirasyon sa iba't ibang komunidad sa buong bansa."