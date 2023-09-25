Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, And Trends
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market may reach $29.55 billion in 2027, with a 10.4% CAGR, as per TBRC's 2023 Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report.
The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market's growth is attributed to rising COPD and sleep apnea cases in the elderly. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market. Key players include Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Smiths Medica, Ge Healthcare, Philips Health Care, Chart Industries, Invacare Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Resmed, and Dragerwerk AG.
Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Segments
• By Product: Nebulizers, Humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Ventilators, Capnographs, Gas Analyzers
• By End-User: Homecare settings, Hospitals
• By Technology: HEPA Filter, Electrostatic Filtration, Microsphere Separation, Hollow Fiber Filtration, Other Technologies
• By Geography: The global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) are used to treat patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, sleep disorders, etc.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
