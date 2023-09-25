Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prenatal testing and newborn screening market may reach $8.87 billion by 2027, with an 11.9% CAGR, as per TBRC's 2023 Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Global Market Report.
Prenatal testing and newborn screening market grows due to infant genetic disease prevalence. North America anticipates the largest market share. Key players: PerkinElmer, Progenity, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom), Natera, Invitae, Centogene, Cradle Genomics, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, Baebies.
Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market Segments
• By Diagnostic Type: Non-Invasive, Invasive
• By Technology: Screening Technology, Diagnostic Technology
• By End user: Hospitals, Diagnostic centers
• By Geography: The prenatal testing and newborn screening global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Prenatal testing and newborn screening tests are diagnostic tests to detect any possible birth defects that may be there in the baby. These are useful in determining the health of the baby.
