Intelligent Power Module Market size is Expected to Grow $3.7 Billion by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 8.7%

Intelligent Power Module Market

Rising demand of intelligent power modules in electrical equipment, electronic machinery, and technology field drives the intelligent power module industry” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Intelligent Power Module Market by Industry Vertical, Voltage, Current Rating, Circuit Configuration, and Power Device: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global intelligent power module market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Intelligent power modules (IPMs) are hybrid power devices which use advanced technology and combine high speed and low loss insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) with optimized protection circuitry and gate drive. IPMs use advance current sense IGBT chips to provide highly effective short-circuit and over-current protection, which allows the power device current to be continuously monitored. IPM’s integrated under-voltage and over-temperature lock-out protection further enhances system reliability. Finally, the automatically assembled intelligent power modules are compact and designed to reduce time to market, cost and the system size.

Power management and power conservation are the important reasons for the use of intelligent power modules in the electrical machines as well as in the technology field. This factor is expected to gain further importance during the forecast period in the light of global warming concerns. Globally, machines are versatile, compact, and efficient in doing what they are made to do, so much so that they have taken over a lot of activities that were done manually. The demand for machines and electronic equipment has increased tremendously in the past years and is expected to be maintained or even surpass the earlier demand in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the intelligent power module industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, intelligent power module market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the intelligent power module industry include:

⦁ Rohm Co. Ltd.

⦁ Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

⦁ STMicroelectronics N.V.

⦁ Microchip Technology Inc.

⦁ Renesas Electronics Corporation

⦁ Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

⦁ Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

⦁ Texas Instruments Incorporated

⦁ Silan Semiconductor Manufacturing Group

⦁ Infineon Technologies AG

Some of the significant factors impacting the global intelligent power module market include their significant requirement in electrical equipment, electronic machinery, and technology field. They are primarily required in these machines to manage power. IPMs are also used for power management and power conservation, especially in the face of today’s concerns regarding global warming and CO2 emissions.

The continued adoption of technology by industrial sector is also an important factor driving the market of intelligent power modules. However, the complexity of manufacturing the product is expected to restrain growth of the market. Meanwhile, the automotive industry presents a significant opportunity to players in the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the intelligent power module market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing intelligent power module market opportunities.

⦁ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

⦁ In-depth analysis of the intelligent power module market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

⦁ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

⦁ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

⦁ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global intelligent power module market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

