2023 Gangnam Festival to be Held in Gangnam, the Heart of K-pop

2023 Gangnam Festival will be held in Gangnam from October 5 to 9, with various programs featuring Korea’s top musicians. (Copyrights 2023 © Gangnam Festival)

Massive K-pop festival to mesmerize fans worldwide for 5 days from October 5





Seoul, South Korea--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- The 2023 Gangnam Festival will be held from October 5 to 9, 2023, in Seoul's K-pop heartland, Gangnam that has gained the attention of global citizens throughout the world thanks to singer PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style.’













The Gangnam Festival, a culture and arts festival celebrating its 12th anniversary this year, is widely known for its large-scale K-pop concerts held on a special stage created by regulating traffic on Yeongdong-daero. With its stronger artist lineup, this year’s concert is expected to delight K-pop fans at home and abroad.





On the day of the performance, October 8, the concert featuring Korea's top musicians, such as aespa, ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, fromis_9, NCT DREAM, STAYC and ZICO, will be streamed live on the global YouTube channel ‘ KBS World .’





Cho Sung Myung, Mayor of Gangnam-gu, said, “This year’s Gangnam Festival will feature more meaningful programs, ensuring everyone who visits Gangnam can fully experience the fall celebration. As a program that allows people to experience not only K-pop performances but also K-culture in a variety of ways, the festival aims to become a prominent cultural festival for Korean Wave in Seoul.”





More information on the festival programs, ticket reservations, etc. is available on the 2023 Gangnam Festival official website













