Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Lithium-Ion Batteries Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lithium-ion (Li-Ion) market is expected to reach $81.09 billion by 2027, with an 11.1% CAGR, based on TBRC's 2023 Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Global Market report.

The lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) market expands with lithium-ion battery growth. Asia-Pacific anticipates the largest market share. Key players: A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp., LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, BYD, Automotive Energy Supply Corp., Contemporary Amperex Technology, Johnson Controls.

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Market Segments

• By Power Capacity: 0 to 3000 Mah, 3000 to 10000mAH, 10000 to 60000 Mah, Above 60000mAH

• By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power, Other Applications

• By Component: Cathode, Anode, Separators, Electrolytes, Aluminium foil, Copper foil, Other Components

• By Type: Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

• By Chemistry: LFP, LCo., LTO, NMC, NCA, LMO

• By Geography: The global lithium-ion (Li-ion) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery with high energy density that uses lithium ions as a primary component of its electrolyte. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in electric vehicles, mobiles, laptops, power backups, and other electronic devices.

