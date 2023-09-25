Green Airport Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Green Airport Market by Energy Type, by Airport Type and by Airport Class : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A green airport meets the most recent sustainability criteria, reduces the environmental impact of airport activities, and mitigates the impact of climate change on related facilities and operations. Green Airport has been making headlines globally as more airports prefer this option. According to Air Traffic Action Group research, the global aviation industry accounts for 2% of all anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions. As new terminals, ground vehicles, and facilities are built, the demand for the energy rises. As a result, many airports have incorporated greener elements into their designs and operations strategies, as well as pledged to support environmentally sustainable initiatives, transforming them into green airports.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

More than 100 countries have implemented travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the International Air Transport Association. As a result, ground handlers anticipate losing 95% of their revenue in 2020. Ground support equipment orders that were supposed to arrive in 2020 have also been cancelled. The Airports Council International (ACI) warns that the long duration of the COVID-19 outbreak will avoid the r airports from meeting their previously projected growth targets in the region. The airport association is urging regulators and governments to enact well-defined adjustments and relief measures tailored to local conditions. According to Airport Council International (ACI) World estimates, passenger traffic volumes in Asia-Pacific will be down 24%in the first quarter of 2020 compared to forecasted traffic levels without COVID-19.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫

Increase in use of renewable energy sources in airport, development of advanced airports, and rise in stringent regulations related to minimizing pollution are the major factors that drive the growth of the green airport market.

High initial infrastructure setup costs, and lack of skilled labor hinder the growth of the green airport market.

Increase in modernization of existing airports & developments in commercial aviation, and stringent regulations related to reducing pollution offer opportunities for the growth of the green airport market.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬

According to the UN Intergovernmental Panel /on Climate Change, the aviation industry accounts for up to 2.5 percent of global CO2 emissions. Although the aviation industry will not become more environmentally friendly overnight, airports do have the ability, means, and opportunities to invest in long-term development. Renewable energy, in particular, could offer an alternative scenario for resolving the conflict between the desire for rapid growth and the concern for environmental damage in air transport. Renewable energy has the advantage of increasing the availability of energy options available to airports. There are additional advantages, such as lower emissions and smaller environmental footprint. Currently, a large number of airports use smart robots, operating on renewable energy sources, for process optimization and save cost. For example, Singapore Changi airport uses a smart wheelchair system guided by vision-based technology. As this latest technology uses renewable energy sources, it is expected to be deployed at other major international airports over the next few years.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries are currently considering large-scale airport expansion and development projects, including international, domestic, and military airports, and the region is experiencing a significant increase in investments in the development and modernization of these airports. According to the Airport Council International (ACI) and the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), airports in the Middle East are expected to handle over 400 million passengers by 2020, owing entirely to development projects planned for the region., The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is attempting to modernize and streamline the aviation sector through major infrastructure development projects, privatization projects, and market liberalization. Today, the Kingdom is focusing on modernizing existing airports as well as developing new airports for the future that are equipped with technology that can efficiently handle air traffic and passenger flow. For instance, Nispana is pleased to announce that they will be hosting the airport modernization summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : COLLINS AEROSPACE, SIEMENS AG, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., IBM CORPORATION, AMADEUS IT GROUPS SA, THALES GROUP, INDRA SIESTMAS SA, SITA INC., SABRE CORPORATION, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Wind Energy, Bioenergy, Solar Energy, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Civil Airports, Military and Government Airports, Private Airports

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 : Class A, Class B, Class C, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)